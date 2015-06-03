Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Shonubi as CBN Deputy Governor

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, asking for the confirmation of Mr. Folashodun Shonubi as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi

President Buhari’s letter was read Tuesday by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, after a one-hour closed door session upon its resumption from a three weeks recess.

The letter read: “Dear distinguished Senate President, in accordance to the provisions of section 81 (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) establishment Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Find attached a copy of his Curriculum Vitae.

“While looking forward for your usual expeditious consideration, please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards”.

Recall that Buhari had in June nominated Shonubi for the same position.

It would be recalled that the Senate had in March this year confirmed the appointments of Mrs. Aishah Ahmad and Mr. Edward Adamu as deputy governors of CBN as well as the nomination of three of the four members of the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC of the apex bank.

The confirmed MPC members were Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju, Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi and Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa while the nomination of Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu was, however, rejected.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the reports of the Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, APC, Kwara South led Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions which screened the nominees.