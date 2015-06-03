Police dismiss alleged herdsmen’s blocking of Makurdi-Abuja road

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has dismissed as untrue, the report of an alleged blocking of the Makurdi -Abuja road by suspected herdsmen and killing of people.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Samaila Usman, made the denial in an interview with the Newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

Usman said the denial was necessary to in order to dismiss the report which was being circulated on various social media platforms.

He said the report, which was calling on commuters traveling from Makurdi to Abuja to cancel their journey, did not however, mention the alleged location of the road block.

“We have been in touch with the Police Command in Benue and there is no report of such blockade on the road between Makurdi and Lafia, neither was there any road block from Lafia all the way to Abuja.

“The message being circulated is the handiwork of mischief makers bent on creating unnecessary tension and fear in the minds of people,” he said.

The spokesman urged commuters to disregard the report and go about their normal businesses as the police were doing their best to keep the roads free and safe.

He said the police would not relent in tracking down those behind the mischievous messages and bring them to justice.