Okowa Commissions four Road Projects in Aniocha North

N line with his administration’s commitment to ensuring speedy development of Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday , commissioned four road projects in Aniocha North local government area.

The roads that were commissioned as part of activities lined up to mark the governor’s third year in office include, rehabilitated Issele-Uku/Issele-Mkpitime/Onicha-Olona road, phase I of Issele-Uku/Onicha-Uku/Ugbodu/Ukwu-Nzu/Obomkpa/Idumu-Ogo road, rehabilitated Issele-Uku/Onicha-Ugbo road, and phase I of Onicha-Ugbo/Ubulu-Uku road.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (3rd right); Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (4th left); former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue (3rd left); Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (left); Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofo (2nd left); Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye (2nd right); Chairman, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Chuks Oseme (right) and Other’s, during the Rehabilitation of Issele-Uku/Issele-Mkpitime/Onicha-Olona Road, in Aniocha-North L.G.A.

At each of the communities where the projects were commissioned, the people came out in their large numbers to appreciate Governor Okowa for executing people-oriented projects across the state.

Governor Okowa who was elated that his administration was impacting on the lives of the people in the state thanked the people of Aniocha North for providing the enabling environment for his administration to work, assuring that with partnership between his administration and Deltans, more projects would be executed in the state.

“In keeping with our tradition that every promise made would be kept, these projects are projects delivered in good time,” the Governor said, adding, “a lot has been done in the area of road construction, especially in Aniocha North, it is good to state that when government has done things that are noticeable, executed projects that are impactful on the people, the people should show appreciation for the government to be encouraged to do more.”

He commended the local contractors used in executing the projects asserting, “we will not relent in executing projects that will uplift the standard of living of the people, what we need is peaceful communities, the people should continue to partner with us, continue to support us to enable us do more.”

At the Palace of the Obi of Onicha-Ugbo, Agbogidi Chukwumalieze1, Governor Okowa decried pockets of criminals that exists in the midst of the people and called on the people to fish out such criminals.

“We will continue to fight crime in our state, the communities should assist us by providing useful information about the criminals because we have noticed that some of the criminals are from outside the state,” he said.

While commending the traditional rulers in Aniocha North local government area for their cooperation, he urged them to continue to instill in their subjects the need to always avoid criminal activities.

Obi Chukwumalieze who spoke through Hon. Carlistus Nwawolo, thanked Governor Okowa for his commitment to executing developmental projects.

Chairman of the local government council, Hon. Chuks Oseme had in an address, said; “there is no gainsaying the fact that excellent infrastructure is the backbone and chief driver of socio-economic development which every country strives to achieve and it is on this note that I would immensely appreciate you, the people-oriented Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for you have continued to strive towards good governance, physical and human capital development and unity of Delta State.

The governor was accompanied by his Deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro and other top government functionaries.