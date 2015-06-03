Okowa Commissions four Road Projects in Aniocha North

Latest News

Latest News

Drama As Dead Woman Found Alive Inside Mortuary

03/07/2018 06:26:00
Latest News

Transfer News: Chelsea’s Goal Keeper Speaks On Leaving Club For Real Madrid

03/07/2018 06:28:00
Latest News

Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Strikes A Pose With Senator Dino Melaye

03/07/2018 06:39:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Pro-choice Americans are sending Senator Susan Collins of Maine wire hangers in abortion warning

0out of 5

Chester healthcare worker arrested for 'the murder of 8 babies'

0out of 5

First-generation college student opens up about food insecurity

0out of 5

Now THAT'S a firework show: NASA releases stunning image of 'celestial fireworks'

0out of 5

Meghan Markle's father and half-brother reunite near Mexican border

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Nigeria

Okowa Commissions four Road Projects in Aniocha North

by 03/07/2018 13:10:00 0 comments 1 Views

N line with his administration’s commitment to ensuring speedy development of Delta State,  Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday , commissioned four road projects in Aniocha North local government area.

The roads that were commissioned as part of activities lined up to mark the governor’s third year in office include, rehabilitated Issele-Uku/Issele-Mkpitime/Onicha-Olona road, phase I of Issele-Uku/Onicha-Uku/Ugbodu/Ukwu-Nzu/Obomkpa/Idumu-Ogo road, rehabilitated Issele-Uku/Onicha-Ugbo road, and phase I of Onicha-Ugbo/Ubulu-Uku road.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (3rd right); Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (4th left); former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue (3rd left); Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (left); Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofo (2nd left); Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye (2nd right); Chairman, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Chuks Oseme (right) and Other’s, during the Rehabilitation of Issele-Uku/Issele-Mkpitime/Onicha-Olona Road, in Aniocha-North L.G.A.

At each of the communities where the projects were commissioned, the people came out in their large numbers to appreciate Governor Okowa for executing people-oriented projects across the state.

Governor Okowa who was elated that his administration was impacting on the lives of the people in the state thanked the people of Aniocha North for providing the enabling environment for his administration to work, assuring that with partnership between his administration and Deltans, more projects would be executed in the state.

“In keeping with our tradition that every promise made would be kept, these projects are projects delivered in good time,” the Governor  said, adding, “a lot has been done in the area of road construction, especially in Aniocha North, it is good to state that when government has done things that are noticeable, executed projects that are impactful on the people, the people should show appreciation for the government to be encouraged to do more.”

He commended the local contractors used in executing the projects asserting, “we will not relent in executing projects that will uplift the standard of living of the people, what we need is peaceful communities, the people should continue to partner with us, continue to support us to enable us do more.”

At the Palace of the Obi of Onicha-Ugbo, Agbogidi Chukwumalieze1, Governor Okowa decried pockets of criminals that exists in the midst of the people and called on the people to fish out such criminals.

“We will continue to fight crime in our state, the communities should assist us by providing useful information about the criminals because we have noticed that some of the criminals are from outside the state,” he said.

While commending the traditional rulers in Aniocha North local government area for their cooperation, he urged them to continue to instill in their subjects the need to always avoid criminal activities.

Obi Chukwumalieze who spoke through Hon. Carlistus Nwawolo, thanked Governor Okowa for his commitment to executing developmental projects.

Chairman of the local government council, Hon. Chuks Oseme had in an address, said; “there is no gainsaying the fact that excellent infrastructure is the backbone and chief driver of socio-economic development which every country strives to achieve and it is on this note that I would immensely appreciate you, the people-oriented Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for you have continued to strive towards good governance, physical and human capital development and unity of Delta State.

The governor was accompanied by his Deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro and other top government functionaries.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More