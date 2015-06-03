UNILAG, LASU appoint new registrars, bursar

UNILAG

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The managements of University of Lagos, UNILAG and the Lagos State University, LASU Ojo respectively have appointed new Registrars and Bursar.

While UNILAG in a statement from the Communication Unit, through its Governing Council last Thursday, approved Ismaila O. Azeez as the new Registrar and Secretary to Council; LASU also appointed Mr. Mohammed. O .Amuni as the new Registrar and Mr. Said B Olayinka as Bursar respectively.

Prior to Azeez’s appointment. a member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR and several other professional bodies, he was the Deputy College Secretary , General Administration at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos form 2009-2012 and is presently the College Secretary/Director of Administration .

Speaking on the duo, Mr Amuni and Mr Olayinka recent appointments, Mr Ademola Adekoya, LASU Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, CIPPR , said that their new positions came after the Governing Council of the institution at its 118th Statutory Meeting of on Thursday, 28th June, 2018, considered the reports of the Joint Selection Board on the appointments of Registrar and Bursar, and approved the recommendations of the two (2) Joint Selection Board. And as a result, the new appointees were expected to resume office this July.

Part of the release read, “The Governing Council approved Mr. Mohammed Olayinka AMUNI as the new Registrar and Mr. Said Babatunde OLAYINKA as Bursar respectively. Until their appointments, the duo of Mr. Mohammed Olayinka AMUNI and Mr. Said Babatunde OLAYINKA were the Deputy Registrar Academic Staff Establishment and the Director, Internal Audit respectively.