Nigeria

2019: Bauchi elders back Dogara

by 03/07/2018 19:51:00

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, four former ministers from the state and four serving senators from the state are among prominent elders who, yesterday, threw their weight behind House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, ahead of the 2019 election.

The 30 elders, in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, appealed to him to intervene in the impasse that has engulfed the political stability of the state.

The open letter was signed by, among others, Yuguda; three former ministers, namely Alhaji Muhammad Bello Kirfi, Muhammad Aliyu and Dr. Ibrahim Lame.

Speaker Dogara

The senators who appended their signatures to the petition are Senators Suleiman Nazif Gamawa, Bauchi North; Isah Misau, Bauchi Central; Salisu Matori and Bala Kariya among other signatories.

The petition, also signed by Alhaji Muhammad Noma, former Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly; Ambassador Yusuf Tuggah, Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, and Major General Yakubu Usman (retd) entitled Expression of Solidarity, commended the Speaker for providing quality leadership and representation.

It read: “We the undersigned elders and stakeholders of Bauchi State hereby wish to express our firm solidarity with our worthy son and political leader, Dogara Yakubu, Speaker, House of Representatives, who has been providing us with quality leadership and representation at the national level.

“We recall how Dogara Yakubu worked tirelessly day and night deploying enormous personal resources and commitment to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory during the 2015 general election and of the APC governorship in Bauchi State.

“We are dismayed and alarmed by the unfolding political tension and misunderstanding between the executive arms and the National Assembly.

“We wish to, on behalf of the people of Bauchi State, passionately appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to kindly intervene to bring about a quick solution to the political impasse threatening our nascent democracy.”

