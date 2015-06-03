CSOs to Nigerians on 2019: Use your votes to demand improved water, sanitation, hygiene services

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi—Ahead of 2019 general election, a coalition of civil society organisations, CSOs, in Bauchi State have charged Nigerians to use their votes to demand for improved water, sanitation and hygiene, WASH, services from candidates seeking various electoral offices.

Programme Manager, Women Development Association for Self-Sustenance, Mr. Sukumun Ezekiel, gave the charge yesterday at a one-day stakeholders sensitisation and planning meeting on Vote4 WASH campaign, at the Bauchi State Network for Civil Society Coalition, BASNEC, in Bauchi.

Presenting an overview of Strengthening Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, SWADS, project, Ezekiel said people had the right to hold government officials accountable for water, sanitation and hygiene services so that appropriate action can be taken where necessary.

He said the SWADS project, funded by USAID, is aimed at educating citizens on their rights to demand for commitment for improved WASH services through electoral process by 2019.

On his part, Communication Officer, Forward in Action for Education, Poverty and Malnutrition, FACE-PAM, Mr. Ibrahim Ezekiel said SWADS is to launch a vote-for-WASH campaign in Bauchi State.

He added that the campaign is to advocate improved access to WASH services as well as building an effective platform to track commitment made during election campaign.

His words: “The Vote-WASH campaign is also to educate candidates and political parties on the WASH crisis in their area and mobilise them to take action to improve WASH services if elected.”