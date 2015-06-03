NYSC members die in Bayelsa auto crash

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—TWO members of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, serving in Bayelsa State were killed in an accident at the Swali suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital, when a tipper-lorry collided with the tricycle (Keke Napep) they boarded.

Two others, said to have sustained injuries, were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

The incident occurred at 3.30p.m. on Monday, around the Swali Bridge head on the outskirts of the state capital, where the corps members were headed for their clearance.