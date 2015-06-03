Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Woman arrested in viral video was wanted for kidnapping actors

Girl with cerebral palsy, four, squeals with delight as she walks on her own in adorable video

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap in Boston

33 neglected Shih Tzu dogs are discovered in sweltering Manhattan apartment

Twitter goes crazy for woman's posts revealing two strangers flirting on a plane

Nigeria

DISCO disconnects Imo Govt House over N200m debt

by 04/07/2018 01:25:00

OWERRI—FOLLOWING the inability of the Imo State Gov-ernment to defray its over N200 million indebtedness to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), the electricity power provider has disconnected all power supplies to the Imo State Government House and the state secretariat.

Angered by the disconnection, the state government has commenced moves to demolish the EEDC office in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

A visit to the Owerri District Headquarters of the EEDC along Royce road, Owerri yesterday revealed that the office was marked for demolition last Friday. The inscription on the wall of the building read: “To be demolished. Remove within 7 days, by IMSG.”

The spokesman of the EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, confirmed the disconnection, while adding that it was not the intention of the company to make the disconnection a media issue, as efforts were still being made to get the state government to do the needful.

He however, regretted that EEDC is already aware that their office in Owerri had been marked by the state government for demolition.

He said: “We suffer all manner of bashing from the public once our services falter. Now, how  can we optimally render qualitative service when key stakeholders who use our services refuse to pay?

“The state also takes care of the bills of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, ISOPADEC, communities and for a long time now, those communities in Oguta and Ohaji Egbema have also been disconnected because their bills have not been settled.

“These bills are heavy and no company can continue to operate under such huge deficit. We are still open to any discussion that can ameliorate the situation for all concerned.”

One of the indigenes of Ejemekwuru in Oguta, Benson Obiefule,said that the community had not had power supply in the last five years due to indebtedness to EEDC and the inability of ISOPADEC to pay their bills as agreed. Reacting to the development, Mr. Mark Uchendu, the Commissioner for Public Utilities said he was aware of the power issues with the EEDC, but maintained that the core problem was one of reconciliation.

“The figures are exaggerated. I am sorting out the documents and what we need to do is to sit down with EEDC and reconcile the actual indebtedness of the government,” he said.

When Vanguard visited Imo Government House yesterday, a source said it has been powered by  generator for two days now.

“I am aware that sometime last year, the governor (Rochas Okorocha) paid EEDC about N200 million for power supply, so all we need to do now is reconcile and agree on whether we need to balance the EEDC any outstanding or not.

“On the disconnection of government facilities and offices, Uchendu said that power supply in Government House is no longer their major concern, but noted that the festering blackout in the state secretariat was a major concern to the state.

“The disconnection of the state secretariat is a major issue for us. We need to also reconcile that because the bill of over N45 million EEDC brought for the secretariat appears rather inflated to us because prepaid meters are used there,” the commissioner said.

Uchendu regretted that the ISOPADEC communities in Oguta and Ohaji Egbema were also in darkness due to indebtedness to EEDC, but added that it was the responsibility of ISOPADEC to defray the debt from their 13 per cent derivation. “It is not the direct responsibility of government to pay the electricity bills of Oguta and Ohaji Egbema. The commission does that,” he said.

