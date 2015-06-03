Emmanuel Macron urges Nigerian youths to join politics

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has urged Nigerian youths to get involved with politics to change the narrative of the nation.

President Emmanuel Macron, 3rd right, at the Afrika Shrine, with Lagos State Governor Ambode

Emmanuel Macron, while describing politics as important, said only Nigerians could change their image before the comity of nations.

The French President, who was accompanied by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, gave the challenge during a visit to the Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, on Tuesday night at an event tagged “Celebrate African Culture.”

Emmanuel Macron noted that the future of Africa and the task of making it great rested with Africans, saying that the youths have a crucial role to play.

“Africa needs a new generation of Africans to share the new narrative about Africa all over the world,” he said.

According to Emmanuel Macron, politics is important because it is a tool to change the society.

Macron described the Afrika Shrine as an iconic place of strength, music, culture and the late Fela as a politician who wanted a change for the society.

“I am very happy to be here. Let me remind you that this place — shrine is a music place as well as politics which is needed to change the society.

“So, I will say to the youths, politics is important, be involved,” he said.

Emmanuel Macron also announced the launch of the 2020 African cultures season in France.

He said the event would help create a unique face for African culture in Europe.

Earlier, Gov. Ambode said the President’s visit was expected to signal the dawn of a new collaboration between France and Lagos State in the quest to make the state the culture and entertainment capital of Africa.

Ambode said the event was also about celebrating African culture which was a positive step for France as it sought to rebuild its relationship with Africa.

The event had in attendance personalities including, Dr Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, Chief Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Ogun, Prof. Wole Soyinka,, Sen. Ben Bruce among others.

The event presented an opportunity for Macron and Ambode to interact with musicians, artists, fashion designers and film makers. (NAN)