Igbo political future rests on my re-election—Buhari

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Woman arrested in viral video was wanted for kidnapping actors

Girl with cerebral palsy, four, squeals with delight as she walks on her own in adorable video

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap in Boston

33 neglected Shih Tzu dogs are discovered in sweltering Manhattan apartment

Twitter goes crazy for woman's posts revealing two strangers flirting on a plane

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Igbo political future rests on my re-election—Buhari

by 04/07/2018 00:15:00 0 comments 1 Views

Igbo leaders in APC shun Okorocha’s rally

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari  yesterday, said the political future of Igbo in Nigeria depends on his re-election in 2019.

Buhari stated this at the Southeast mega rally at Dan Anyiam Stadium in Imo State, organized by Governor Rochas Okorocha.

This is as notable Igbo leaders in APC in the South East region  shunned Okorocha’s rally.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu; serving ministers from the zone; serving senators from the zone; former senators, House of Representatives members from the zone were absent.

Also, the state Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, former speakers of  the State House of Assembly, former commissioners under Okorocha and over 150 APC leaders in the state shunned the rally.

Buhari was represented by the Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

He said: “The people of the South East are part of Nigeria and they have the right to make claim where the need arises and we will all support them.

“The Igbo are not good starters. But whenever they start, they can catch it. Let me say this, 2019 is an election that will make or mar the chances of Igbo in Nigeria. I want Igbo to make a paradigm shift.

“We have to know that the position of the presidency is negotiable. You can argue it from the point of strength and not from the point of weakness. 2019 will determine the future of this country. Let me say this, there are 18 Christians and 18 Muslims in Buhari’s cabinet. Even the Vice President is a Christian. I see a whole lot of people coming out to be president. Let me tell them Nigeria is not a Banana republic.”

In his remark, the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said: “In politics, what you see is what you believe. I am impressed with the crowd that I have seen here. It is a sign that the Igbo people love Buhari.

“We are tired of PDP deceiving the people. What they could not do in 16 years, they want us to do it in 3 years. How many times did they invite the Igbo to the ground- breaking ceremony of the second Niger Bridge?

“Many have spoken on the enormous projects of the Federal Government in this part of the country, but it is not yet over. More are cooking.”

Speaking also, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha said: “Let me start by saying that Igbo people love Buhari and the president should know that Igbo people love him.

“I am happy for our new brand National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. I describe him as the silencer of PDP. Adams Oshiomhole is a hope of APC and we look up to him to give us the best.

“We are one in South East. We are celebrating the leadership of President Buhari. People have argued that we made a mistake.It is just that in 2015, Igbo did not believe in Buhari but in 2018, Igbo now believe in Buhari.”

Also speaking at the rally, former governor of Bornu State, Modu Sherriff, said: “Okorocha is the man of the people. There is no part of this country Okorocha has not received a title. I am very happy with what I have seen today. It means that Okorocha is in charge. We believe that in 2019,  the Igbo will give Buhari five million votes.”

Former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, said: “From the South South part of the country, we will give Buhari 80 per cent of our votes.”

