My father’s been sleeping with me since I was 8— Teenager

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I'm Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Woman arrested in viral video was wanted for kidnapping actors

Girl with cerebral palsy, four, squeals with delight as she walks on her own in adorable video

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap in Boston

33 neglected Shih Tzu dogs are discovered in sweltering Manhattan apartment

Twitter goes crazy for woman's posts revealing two strangers flirting on a plane

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Nigeria

My father’s been sleeping with me since I was 8— Teenager

by 04/07/2018 00:03:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Evelyn Usman

A 14-year-old secondary school dropout, has said her 45-year-old father, Olawale Ibitoye, had been sleeping with her since she was eight at their residence in Ketu Epe area of Lagos, and married her off against her will.

The act was made public after the girl suffered prolonged labour, leading to the baby’s death.

This is just as Lagos State Police Command has arrested another 60-year-old man for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

Explaining how Ibitoye was arrested, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, said: “The cat was let out of the bag when the teenager became pregnant and was in labour for many days without being able to deliver the baby.

“She was then taken to a trado-medical home, where she confessed that her father had been having sex with her before he forced her into marriage with Moses Okurukpe, perhaps to cover his tracks.

“This is child marriage, sexual abuse and exploitation of the highest order.”

How can I sleep with my daughter?

However, her father denied the allegation, explaining rather that his daughter left the house only to reappear with pregnancy and a man, who admitted to be responsible for the pregnancy.

According to her father, “she dropped out of school in SSS1. I enrolled her in a sewing institute. But she fled home, only to return with pregnancy and a man, Moses, as her husband

“When she found it difficult to give birth, she said her husband warned her not to have sexual relationship with any other man, as it was a taboo in his place.

“They did the necessary traditional rites and she was taken to a hospital where she gave birth, but the baby died. It was later she started saying that I slept with her. Why would I do such thing with my own daughter?

‘Husband’

On his part, Moses Okurukpe, a farmer and commercial motorcyclist, claimed he never knew Raliat was 13 at that time, adding that her father collected N5,000 from him, claiming it was the amount he paid to enroll her at the sewing institute.

His words: “Although I hadn’t paid her bride price, I was taking care of her. I gave her N500 every day. But she betrayed me by sleeping with other men while pregnant and that was why she had difficulty in delivering the baby. She confessed that her father had also slept with her.”

12-yr-old defiled by father

Meanwhile, another 60-year-old man, Ashiru Amusat, who was arrested for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter, blamed his indulgence on the handiwork of the devil.

Speaking with journalists at the command headquarters yesterday, he explained that “it happened in the afternoon. I can’t explain how. But she came to me. It happened on a Saturday, when my woman-friend went to buy foodstuff.”

The suspects, Edgal said, will be charged to the appropriate courts as soon as investigations are concluded, even as he cautioned parents never to leave their female children without proper supervision.

