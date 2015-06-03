Frank to sponsored protesters: Saraki, Dogara not your problem

…Says looters under Buhari responsible

The immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has said that instead of some persons protesting against the leadership of the National Assembly who are just lawmakers, it should have been against current killings, poverty and high unemployment in the country.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki (left)and Speaker Yakubu Dogara

He also challenged the protesters to take another protest to the presidential villa to demand a stop to the menace under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

In a statement signed on Wednesday, Comrade Frank, who alleged that “some looters serving in the current administration of APC sponsored the protesters against the leadership of the National Assembly,” added that both the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara are not the problems the country is currently going through “but the president has failed to implement the budget to the later.”

According to the former APC spokesman, the only offence both Saraki and Dogara have committed is failure to impeach President Buhari over numerous impeachable offences and breach of constitution by his government.

He said a video in circulation has exposed the ignorance of some of the protesters who blocked the National Assembly’s main entrance on Tuesday as it shown in the said video that many of the protesters were mobilised with N1,500 only to protest against the alleged increase and introduction of new projects into the 2018 budget.

“Unknown to many of these sponsored protesters, it is the constitutional responsibility of National Assembly to add or remove from whatever the executive budgeted because it is an arm of government which is never a rubber stamp institution in any mature democratic society.

“Let those who are sponsoring these protesters know clearly that they are real enemies of democracy and that the act is worse than terrorism.”

While urging Nigerian youth not to allow themselves to be used against the institution of National Assembly, Frank said Nigerian lawmakers under the leadership of Sen. Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara have passed a bill such as NotTooYoungToRun bill, which he said has direct positive impact on the young men and women to actively participate in governance at all levels.

“The way this government is sponsoring blackmailers against the leadership of National Assembly has clearly shown that the talk of fight against corruption is an illusion. Nigerians will need to know where the appointees of this administration got the money to sponsor over five thousands protesters against a lawful institution if not as part of the looted money under President Muhammadu Buhari led government?,” he queried.