Edo govt raises alarm over recruitment scam

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State Government has distanced itself from the activities of a consulting firm, which it said has been collecting money from unsuspecting job seekers in the state with a promise to offer them jobs in the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability.

A statement in Benin, yesterday, by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state government is working with security organisations to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said: “We received a report that KAI Environmental, a consulting firm, has been defrauding Edo people and residents by posing as a recruitment agency for Edo State Government.

“We have informed the Police and other relevant security agencies to arrest the people behind the scam and bring them to justice.

“EdoJobs is the only platform that recruits workers for the Edo State Government. Any other company that parades itself as a recruitment body or company for Edo State is out to scam job seekers.

“Governor Obaseki’s administration does not collect money for jobs. We have digitalised and centralised the process of giving jobs to qualified people and all that is required for job seekers is to simply upload their applications on EdoJobs portal and be contacted by officials of government.”

It was gathered that the firm, which has its operational base at a hotel along Ekenhuan Road, Benin, was said to be collecting N2,000 for registration, N2,000 for handouts during training and N15,000 for uniforms from applicants.

Already, it was learned, the first batch of 150 applicants are said to have concluded training and waiting to be dispatched to their place of work.