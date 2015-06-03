Abaribe’s arrest: It’s sacrifice to deepen democracy — Saraki

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, described the arrest of the Chairman, South East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), by men of the Department of State Services, DSS, as one of such sacrifices that must be paid to deepen the nation’s democracy.

Saraki, while responding to a point of Order by Senator Abaribe on his ordeal in the hands of the DSS on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, described the action as very unfortunate but stressed the need for normalcy to be restored in the nation’s polity.

Saraki said: “Distinguished Senator Abaribe, we are all happy to see that you are back. It was an unfortunate situation, we hope things will definitely be restored to normal on all these issues that concern you.

“It is one of these sacrifices, unfortunately, that we all have to make in deepening our democracy.”

Earlier, Senator Abaribe who came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Order, vowed that he will continue to stand for Nigeria, saying nobody could cow him from telling the truth.

Abaribe said: “I have been deluged by Nigerians, especially my colleagues, who have been very worried about the reports that came up regarding my arrest by men of the DSS.

“I crave your indulgence Mr president and that of my colleagues that yes1, that on Friday 22, June I, was arrested at the gate of the Hilton hotel while the international press institute congress was going on.

‘’I was taken to the office of the DSS by 11.30 in the morning and subsequently by 5 pm, I was taken to my house for a search of my residence.

“When we got to my house, that was the point at which I was now formally informed of why I was arrested because the search warrant used stated clearly that I’m being accused with aiding and sponsoring a proscribed organisation, IPOB, and so that the search of my house was to look for evidence of such.

“After the search which took another 5 to 6 hours, I was taken to the office of the DSS about 12 midnight and now kept there.

“I have been released through the intervention of all well meaning Nigerians, led by you and the leadership of the Senate, so I am very glad and grateful and want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians who were concerned and who did everything to secure my release.

“Nothing has been found for the allegations that were made. Up till this moment, I am still on bail, administrative bail, by the DSS. Every morning, I have to report to the DSS but, of course, these things are going to be challenged in the court of law.

“I want to crave your indulgence to tell every Nigerian where I want to go and where I am going to. I will do this by reading to you Mr president, distinguished colleagues, a quotation from the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt: Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the President or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country.

‘’It is patriotic to support him in so far as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise, he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the President or anyone else.

“I will continue to tell the truth, I will continue to stand by this country and I will continue to say no person is bigger than this country.”