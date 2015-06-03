Accord members backing PDP Candidate want to dupe Fayose, Says Candidate

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The governorship candidate of Accord Party in Ekiti State, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko has asked the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Prof Kola Olusola to be wary of those declaring support for him, saying they are out to defraud him.

The ex-Deputy Governor insisted that he remains the candidate of the party in spite of the open support being exhibited by Chairman of the party, Chief Mathew Odeoba and a leader of the party and governorship aspirant, Akogun Banji Ojo. Some Accord members, led by Ojo , had on Monday dumped Aluko and backed Olusola, describing the PDP candidate as the right person to succeed his principal, Mr. Ayodele Fayose. Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, Aluko said: “I have a strong belief that these people only took action to dupe Governor Fayose.”