Proprietor advovates experiential learning in schools

By Elizabeth Uwandu

It has become imperative for education experts to develop innovative and dynamic approaches to enhance educational service delivery. One major effective way to achieve this is through experiential learning for students to enable them adapt to current trends in education.

Mrs Olubukola Adewuyi, Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Education Foundation Schools, Lagos stated this during the school’s 25th valedictory service and graduation ceremony, with the theme: Paragons of Global Change.

According to her, students have proved they are paragons of global change in their education and the society, adding that they have been exposed to different opportunities and experiences to become who they are now and in the future.

Adewuyi said: “Academics is not what it used to be in the 21st Century, the skills needed are totally different, it is not just the boxes of literacy, numeracy or science, it is about what change you can bring to the society and this is what Nigeria needs.”

She, however, said experiential learning for the children should be compulsory, especially from year nine, adding that the students should be exposed to internship, which is very important as whatever skills they learn in the classroom, would be applied to their everyday living.

Some students of the school have distinguished themselves in their academic pursuit, bagging multiple outstanding leadership awards.

Ayomide Adetunji, who finished as the highest-ranking student in the 2018 graduating set won awards in different categories including overall best science student, best student in mathematics, physics, commerce, further mathematics, technical drawing, data processing as well as the Mr and Mrs Adeyinka’s award for excellence in Information Communication Technology, ICT and an outstanding student in sports.