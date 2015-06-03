French President urges youths to get involved in politics

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Benjamin Njoku

lagos—President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has charged youths in Africa, particularly Nigerians to actively be involved in politics and change the negative perception about the continent.

Macron, accompanied by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, spoke at an evening of “Music, Fashion, Visual Arts, Performance and Design”, at African Shrine, home of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Alausa, Ikeja.

The theme of the event was: “A celebration of African Culture, Season 2020.”

Macron, the first President of any country to visit the Shrine, described politics as important, stressing that only Nigerians could change their image before the comity of nations.

He said: “Africa needs a new generation of Africans to share the new narrative about Africa all over the world. I think that youths in Africa, particularly in Nigeria must get involved in politics. Africans need a new narrative of Africa, a new people to make the narrative of Africa, speaking about Africa in Europe, America and everywhere.

“A new narrative in this new cultural season, this cultural season is unique because it will be a new face of Africa in Europe and the world. Shrine remains the shrine. Obviously, it is an iconic place, a place where life is given. I discovered Nigeria and a lot of my friends are here. I discovered Nigeria and I discovered Lagos and I discovered the shrine. This place is an iconic place and it is a place where the best of music is given. I have to say my main memories about this place are friends, proud people, proud of their culture, proud of their art and music. I have a very different view of Africa than a lot of other people in Europe.”

Macron stressed the need for Africa and Europe, especially France to build a new commonality, informing that “this new commonality is not based on what is important for Europeans but what is important for Africa, about their culture, how they build their culture and promote the culture and which places are important for them about their culture.”

Being here, I do recognize their culture and respect their views. This place is important for Africa and their culture and that is why I am here.”

He also disclosed plans to host the African Cultural Season 2020 in France, which he said, would be about promoting African culture in Europe, adding that the event was going to be for Africa and by African artistes.

Earlier, Ambode while welcoming Macron to the State, expressed optimism that the historic visit would go a long way to break any barriers between Nigeria and France as well as foster greater collaboration for economic, social and cultural growth.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance included: Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, captains of industries, top government functionaries, members of diplomatic corps, among others.