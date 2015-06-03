GBF, Citibank partner to enlighten entrepreneurs, youth on value creation

Growing Businesses Foundation, GBF ,Citibank and Ingressive & Rising have concluded arrangement to expose entrepreneurs and youths to build a supportive ecosystem for innovation.

In a statement, the Foundation, stated that the parties intend to present the culmination of the Leadership and Business Development Program for Youths in Lagos, noting that Digital Leadership is important to anyone with an entrepreneurial mindset seeking sustainable growth.

The Foundation said that the program, which is scheduled to hold on 30th of June, 2018 in Victoria Island, Lagos will consist of 3 parts catering to those wanting to start a business, those who have a venture of their own, and those already dedicated to a career path.

According to the Foundation: “The students in attendance will be introduced to content that will help them get started, be exposed to concepts that will prove useful as they advance, in addition to having access to potential mentors.”

The Foundation added: “The three topics under this event will be “Growing Your Followership by Creating Value”, “Monetizing Your Followers”, and “Digital Transformation”. By creating value, attendees will learn how to surpass trending topics and viral content by building a loyal followership with longevity.

Monetizing followers will allow students to take advantage of a tool with a low barrier to entry to build a customer base (flyer and links attached).

Digital Transformation will show attendees how leveraging technology can assist in efficient scalability for any business.”