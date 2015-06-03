Minimum Wage: We have a firm commitment from NASS – NLC President

Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty on Independence Day as ICE protesters are busted

0out of 5

Mom mourns teen shot dead by gang of masked men in Brooklyn

0out of 5

Black Oregon legislator canvassing had cops called on her

0out of 5

Mitch McConnell claims government can't do anything to stop shootings

0out of 5

Nigerian mom takes home baby quadruplets in stars and stripes

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Nigeria

Minimum Wage: We have a firm commitment from NASS – NLC President

by 05/07/2018 01:24:00 0 comments 1 Views

Stories by Victor Ahiuma-Young

AS the protracted wait by workers for a new national minimum wage is becoming a frustrating experience, in the midst of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige’s recent declaration that  a new minimum wage is not feasible in September, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, says organised labour has a firm commitment of members of the National Assembly on the issue.

Ayuba Wabba, NLC President

Wabba in this piece, also spoke on Nigeria’s participation in the just-concluded 107th session of International Labour Conference, ILC, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Nigeria’s participation in ILC

In the conference, there has been a renewed commitment by the workers’ group to participate fully in all the committees. Our number has actually increased and the quality of participation also. Also Nigeria has regained her position in the leadership of the global trade union issues. At this 107th conference, we have been elected as the Vice- President of the workers’ group. The President of the NLC was elected even in absentia and I think that by that, we are members of the selection committee. That is to recognise the fact that NLC and Nigerian workers have regained their position in the scheme of affairs of workers globally.

Also, we are participating in the process of listening to the complaints we lodged in respect to violation of conventions 87 and 99, particularly the issue of non- payment of salaries in some states and non-respect for Labour laws. Of reference is the issue of Kogi and Kaduna states. The issues of the two states were reported to the Ministry of Labour back at home in line with the provisions of the relevant conventions. The Ministry made effort to intervene, including calling for meetings. But for that of Kogi, the government deliberately refused to show up and they have gone ahead trying to proscribe the education-based unions and take over their assets.

This is a clear violation of conventions 87 and 99 and by the requirement of the law, we are supposed to make a formal complaint to the ILO and since 2017, that complaint was lodged and it will be taken up at the convention by the committee on application of standard where the issues will be presented and we must be able to give voice to those workers and put into context those two state governments that are violating not only our national laws and refusing to obey court orders with impunity, but also violating our international conventions which we signed as far back as 1960. At the end of the day, it is not the states that will be held responsible, but the country.

On September timeframe for minimum wage

Certainly, if all members of the tripod are committed to doing what is right and working within the timeline that the committee has already set for itself, I am of the firm belief it is something that will be achieved because it is something that is important to the welfare of the Nigerian worker and I know that there is no system of administration that will not look at the welfare of workers and treat it as paramount.

So, clearly speaking, if we are to go by the timeline which the tripartite committee, represented by government, employers and workers, is able to work assiduously towards it, it is something that is deliverable and can be achieved. So, we are still keeping faith with the process.

I don’t want to keep repeating myself. I have told you that at the tripartite committee, we all commit to a timetable and timeline which is known and everybody is aware of it. Labour is committed to following that timetable and timeline.

We made that very clear from the beginning after the inauguration of the committee because the forts thing they did was to look at the scope of the work and the time it will take for us to deliver, to complete the tripartite negotiation and make sure that we are able to deliver a comprehensive report. Given the process of give and take, with the commitment we have also received from the National Assembly, I don’t think that the centrality of the issue require any delay.

So as Organised Labour, we are committed to the timeline that the committee has set for itself. The timeline is August/September and we have said that very clearly.

Minimum wage, a political tool

I do not believe in that. Even the one of 2011 was also done on the eve of an election. Once the minimum wage is due, it is due. So, from the agreement of 2011, it is a legitimate thing to do. That should be the context of our argument and contestations. Members of parliament have said they will not do anything outside of what the executive will send to them.

But the private sector is saying that even if the government has the money to pay, members will still have to meet to decide if they will be able to pay. We have walked on this path several times over. At the tripartite committee, once it is agreed, we also know the process. It is not about your willingness to pay, but the desirability and the fact that workers deserve decent wages.

Clearly speaking, there is no time the employers willingly as Father Christmas increase salaries of workers. It has always been through demand and contestations. So, when we reach the bridge, they will also see reason because if they want workers to be productive, they must be able to take care of their families. People seek for employment so that they will have decent living. Nobody seeks job for the sake of being Father Christmas. These are the areas of contestations. So, it is not about how you feel, but what is supposed to be done.

Once there is the will and the negotiations are concluded and a figure agreed by the tripartite committee, the entire process involved in making it a law can be concluded within a very short period. The one that we did in 2011 did not take up to one month for the entire process to be completed. We have also received firm commitment from the leadership of the National Assembly that once a law that is agreeable is transmitted to them, members will be able to facilitate the process.

So, if there is the good will, all these processes can be concluded in good time and workers will then be able to benefit from it. But if there is no good will, then the issue of delay and all manner of excuses can be given. But our faith is that we are committed to the process and workers are waiting very anxiously to benefit because it is also long overdue.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More