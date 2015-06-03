Plateau carnage and govt’s chicanery

Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty on Independence Day as ICE protesters are busted

0out of 5

Mom mourns teen shot dead by gang of masked men in Brooklyn

0out of 5

Black Oregon legislator canvassing had cops called on her

0out of 5

Mitch McConnell claims government can't do anything to stop shootings

0out of 5

Nigerian mom takes home baby quadruplets in stars and stripes

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Nigeria

Plateau carnage and govt’s chicanery

by 05/07/2018 01:07:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Ikechukwu Amaechi
On Saturday, June 23, my uncle, Dr. Sylvester Ugoh, former Minister of Education, sent me a video clip of Chimamanda Adichie delivering a speech as the Harvard University 2018 Class Day Speaker.

It was the quintessential Chimamanda at her literary best – evocative and enchanting. She was selected by the Harvard students, as it is the tradition, to act the role, another validation for the lady of letters who has become Nigeria’s foremost 21st century literary ambassador.

I don’t know what informed the theme of her speech which she titled, “Above all else, do not lie,” but she handled the concepts of falsehood and truth in a uniquely fascinating way asking some fundamental questions such as: “Should we call a lie, a lie? When is a lie, a lie?”

Delinquency of lying

She didn’t exculpate herself from the delinquency of lying but was quick to admit that, “The biggest regrets of my life are those times when I didn’t have the courage to embrace the truth.”

But in admonishing everyone to embrace the truth, she was not naïve about the outcome.

“Telling the truth does not mean that everything will work out. Actually, sometimes it does not. I am not asking you to tell the truth because it will always work out,” she told the starry-eyed students and quickly added, “But because you will sleep well at night and there is nothing more beautiful than waking up everyday holding in your hand the full measure of your integrity.”

And then, the clincher: “Sometimes, the hardest truths are those we have to tell ourselves.”

When I read the Federal Government’s reaction to the latest carnage in Plateau State, Chimamanda’s words that, “At no time has it felt as urgent as now that we must protect and value the truth,” concentrated my mind.

On Sunday, June 24, the Plateau State Police Command confirmed that 86 people of the Berom ethnic nationality were killed by herdsmen in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South council areas. Eye witness accounts said the casualty figure may well be over 200.

Over 200 people slaughtered in a country that claims not to be at war and the government is pathetically wringing its fingers in self-pity?

Unbelievable!

As usual President Muhammadu Buhari vowed that “no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice, and prevent a recurrence/reprisal attacks,” saying the killings were painful and regrettable.

“We will not rest until all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors are incapacitated and brought to justice,” he swore.

Haven’t we heard this before? Such rhetoric has become deja vu and I don’t know how many Nigerians still believe the president has the will to walk his talk on these killings. Nigerians are simply no longer interested in politicians’ well-worn platitudes.

The theatrics of the security services that will suddenly become hyperactive after each episode of bloodbath is even more absurd. We end up with frenzied motion, but no movement.

As they are wont to do, Buhari’s spin doctors, a day after the carnage, blamed it on some unnamed politicians, who they accused of orchestrating instability and chaos in the country with an eye on the 2019 polls.

“We know that a number of geographical and economic factors are contributing to the longstanding herdsmen/farmers clashes. But we also know that politicians are taking advantage of the situation. This is incredibly unfortunate,” the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said.

He didn’t stop there. Some local thugs took advantage of the violence, Shehu claimed, “Turning it into an opportunity to extort the public, and to attack people from rival political parties. There were reports of vehicles being stopped along the roads in the state, with people being dragged out of their cars and attacked if they stated that they supported certain politicians or political party.”

Even falsehood and indecency must have limits.

Only the president can explain why the government not only waffled but also politicised the crisis by laying emphasis on the “number of dead bodies thugs had killed, lying along the road,” assuming there were such corpses, rather than the hundreds butchered by the herdsmen.

The president and his spin doctors know for sure that the so-called thugs are aggrieved citizens protesting the wanton violation of their inalienable right to life and government’s inexplicable helplessness.

But that was not the first time the government would make this egregious claim. In a syndicated article on Sunday, April 22, 2018, Shehu said the government had evidence that most of the attacks were sponsored by politicians trying to blackmail the government.

And he is not straddling this boulevard of obfuscation alone.

During an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 20, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, also blamed the opposition lusting for political supremacy for the killings.

In April, Brigadier-General John Agim, Director, Defence Information, said the military was strategising on how to go after the herdsmen and their sponsors.

“We want to say this to the killers and their sponsors that the military is coming for them. We are going to get both the killers and their sponsors very soon.”

Sheer obfuscation

Hot air! Sheer obfuscation aimed at wheedling the unwary.

I don’t know how public officials manage to sleep at night with truth so insouciantly sacrificed on the altar of mendacity.

There should be a moral and psychic cost to whimsically rationalising ethnic cleansing.

Now, a president that told the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, during a meeting in London on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 that the former Libyan president, Muammar Gaddafi, who died in 2011 was to blame for the bloodbath, is now trying hard to create the patently false impression that he is also a victim in all this.

He conveniently forgets that he had earlier admonished visiting Benue elders to take in and accommodate killer herdsmen as fellow countrymen.

Truth be told, no depth is too low for the government to sink in its determined effort to elevate falsehood to a statecraft.

So, what happened to Defence Minister Mansur Dan-Ali’s theory, supported by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, that the carnage in the Middle Belt is the inevitable consequence of anti-open grazing laws, the abrogation of which is the only condition for peace?

Has Plateau State, whose governor, Simon Lalong, indicted and mocked his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, over the killings also enacted the law?

If the government is sure of its claim that the opposition is behind these killings, what is stopping it from doing the needful? Why is Buhari refusing to deploy the bully pulpit of the presidency in addressing this issue?

This finger pointing tactic, a tiresome trick, only proves one thing – Buhari’s approach to governance yields nothing but smallness.

Ethnic cleansing

As Professor Wole Soyinka noted last week, entire communities have been erased from the national landscape, thousands of family units thrown into mourning and survivors scarred and traumatised beyond measure, yet the president says there is nothing he can do.

“There is nothing I can do to help the situation except to pray to God to help us out of the security challenges. What has happened is a very bad thing, the bottom line is that justice must be allowed to take its course,” Buhari reportedly told Plateau leaders of thought penultimate Tuesday in Jos.

Really? How will justice take its course? The truth is that in this conflict, our president lacks the courage to embrace the truth.

What is happening is ethnic cleansing. And land grab is the name of the game. If Buhari says he does not know that many communities in Benue and Plateau states are occupied by herdsmen after sacking the indigenous population, then, he is lying to himself.

If he claims he is doing enough to solve the problem, he is not telling himself the truth.

Just as the hardest truths are those we tell ourselves, the worst lies are also the ones we tell ourselves.

By theatrically throwing its hands up in the air, pretending there is no solution to this carnage other than indigenous people ceding their ancestral lands to invading herdsmen, the Buhari government is travelling on a low road. The consequence of such tomfoolery is predictable.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More