Rescue options for 12 Thai boys in cave

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A 'God' – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Nigeria

Rescue options for 12 Thai boys in cave

Rescuers who reached a group of children trapped in a flooded Thai cave say finding them was the easy part; getting the youngsters out safely will be the real challenge.

A Thai soldier prepare oxygen for a diver during rescue operations for 12 boys and their coach trapped in Tham Luang cave at near Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 4, 2018.
A new video of a youth football team trapped in the bowels of a Thai cave emerged July 4 showing the boys laughing and saying they are well after their astonishing discovery by divers nine days after going missing. / AFP PHOTO / YE AUNG THU

There is no simple solution for the 12 boys and their football coach, who are being looked after by Thai military divers and an international team of underground rescue experts.

The path back to the entrance is long, cramped and at least partially submerged. It is possible some of the boys cannot swim, and all have been weakened — physically, and possibly mentally — by 12 nights underground.

Here are some of the options rescuers are mulling for reuniting the group with their waiting families.

– Wait out the water –

This is the safest and most straightforward option, but could take a long time — possibly months.

Japanese engineers have helped rig up a pumping system that is reducing water levels by one centimetre (half an inch) every hour.

If they could keep that up, it might be possible to reduce the flooding enough for the boys to walk out.

The problem is the weather.

Heavy rains are expected to lash northern Thailand for weeks, soaking through the mountain and filling up the cave as fast as — or even faster than — water can be drained.

“Pumping a monsoon away is not that easy,” Bill Whitehouse of the British Cave Rescue Council told the BBC.

– Escape through a chimney –

The cave complex stretches around 10 kilometres inside the mountain, and it is possible that there are undiscovered “chimneys” that could lead upwards and into fresh air.

Rescuers know there is nothing leading to the part of the cavern where the boys are currently holed up, but there could be an exit deeper inside the cave.

“We are mobilising all forces to survey the closest point to the place where children are, and are searching for a chimney there,” said Chiang Rai province governor Narongsak Osotthakorn.

– A course in cave diving –

The most obvious option to lay observers — teaching the boys to cave dive — is the one most experts agree would be the trickiest and the riskiest.

Thai soldiers arrive as rescue operations continue for 12 boys and their coach trapped at Tham Luang cave at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 5, 2018.
Thai rescuers vowed to take a “no risk” approach to freeing 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave, as fresh video emerged on July 4 showing the team in good spirits following their astonishing discovery nine days after going missing. / AFP PHOTO / YE AUNG THU

It takes a healthy adult around three days to learn to scuba dive, usually in calm, clear water, during daylight and with no obstructions overhead.

The cave is dark, cramped and flooded with fast-flowing, muddy water, where visibility is sometimes only a few centimetres.

The risk of something going wrong, or one of the boys panicking and endangering himself and the rescuers, is high.

Torsten Lechler, a diving technical adviser from Germany who is assisting the rescue team at Mae Sai, said one option would be to teach the boys very basic skills, such as getting used to wearing diving equipment and breathing through masks.

They could then be guided along a swim line, with multiple stops along the way to change their air tanks and be assessed by experts.

The complex is “snakelike” said Lechler, winding up and down with steep climbs and flooded areas where there would be no choice but to dive.

These stretches are up to 15 metres long, with poor visibility or no light at all, and the group would need to rely on touch alone.

– Send one child as a scout –

If rescuers decide on the diving option, one way to mitigate panic among the boys would be to have one of them — the most assured — go first.

“What if some (of the group) want to leave using the diving equipment and others don’t?” said Britain-based Andrew Watson, who has rescued mineworkers trapped by floods or fire.

“Just one individual panicking in the water could have a disastrous ripple effect.”

One of the children would volunteer to go first and then pictures could be shown to the rest of the group to prove that he had arrived at the other end.

“If he can do it, you can do it,” said Watson.

– Floating ‘packages’ –

An alternative to asking the group to make the long dive themselves may be to “literally bring them out in packages,” British caver Whitehouse said.

“If you imagine them in a stretcher with an air bottle, with a full face mask, and… float them out through this, where they don’t have to swim themselves.”

Whitehouse said the method has been done on other cave rescues, although Thai officials have so far not mentioned this option.

The cave’s passages are narrow and winding and it is not clear if floating them out is possible.

