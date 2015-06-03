‘Race against water’ as rain threatens 12 Thai boys in the cave

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Nigeria

‘Race against water’ as rain threatens 12 Thai boys in the cave

by 05/07/2018 07:00:00

Thai rescuers on Thursday said they may be prodded into a complex extraction of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave if forecast rains hammer the mountainside and jeopardise the rescue mission.

Family members pray before a shrine in Tham Luang cave area as operations continue for the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 5, 2018.
Thai rescuers vowed to take a “no risk” approach to freeing 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave, as fresh video emerged on July 4 showing the team in good spirits following their astonishing discovery nine days after going missing. / AFP PHOTO /

Thirteen sets of diving equipment have been prepared for the team, who have endured 12 nights underground in the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand, a saga that has transfixed a nation and united Thais in prayers for their safe return.

Water is being pumped out from the deluged cave round-the-clock, reducing the flooding by one centimetre an hour.

But with rain forecast to begin on Friday, the Chiang Rai provincial governor helming the unprecedented rescue effort conceded the mission was now “a race against the water”.

“Our biggest concern is the weather. We are calculating how much time we have if it rains, how many hours and days,” Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, without providing further details.

In a sign of increased urgency, Narongsak said medics and Thai Navy SEAL divers are assessing whether the boys are fit and well enough to be taken out early — apparently softening his instance on Wednesday that “no risk” will be taken with the evacuation.

The prospect of the stranded team diving out is fraught with risk.

It takes seasoned cave diving experts around six hours to reach the muddy ledge where the boys are sheltering.

Many of the youngsters — who are aged between 11-16 — are unable to swim and none have diving experience.

Three days after contact was made with the group, Thai Navy SEAL experts continued to teach them the basics of diving.

But the areas where diving is still necessary are tight and may require the boys to swim through murky waters unaccompanied.

The looming rains have further tweaked anxiety among relatives of the trapped team, who on Wednesday appeared smiling, wrapped in foil blankets and in good health in video footage circulated by the Thai Navy.

“Yesterday I felt hopeful… today I heard the rain is coming,” said Sunida Wongsukchan, great aunt of one of the boys Ekkarat Wongsukchan, 14, who goes by the nickname ‘Bew’.

“I’m very worried.”

– Dive, climb or wait? –

In a two-pronged strategy, rescuers are also hunting for a chimney down to the boys, creating a potential second option for evacuation in the event heavy rains force their hand.

They have enlisted the help of expert bird-watchers attuned to finding hidden holes on forested mountainsides.

Authorities still hope they can manage any fresh deluge, with high-powered pumps draining 128 million litres (34 million gallons) of water so far from the cave in a round-the-clock effort.

“We are draining as much as we can,” said Khao Khieupakdi, a Bangkok disaster prevention official, who like scores of other specialists has been seconded to northern Thailand.

Water has been cleared from the entrance to a rescue base camp in “chamber three” inside the cave, but onward sections towards the boys remain impassable without diving, he said.

“I am concerned as the forecast said is for more rain.”

Officials have ruminated on the possibility of the boys remaining in the cave until the monsoon season passes in three or four months.

But that option is a last resort and may have to be taken off the table if flooding worsens.

– Days in the dark –

Concerns for the mental and physical health of the boys are also mounting after a prolonged ordeal in the dark, claustrophobic cave complex.

Experts say the risk of psychological damage is high for youngsters trapped in traumatic conditions, while the lack of light may cause confusion.

British cave divers found the emaciated and dishevelled group on Monday, huddled on a muddy shelf with flood waters lapping ominously below, after nine days missing.

Several Thai Navy divers and medics are staying with them and the video footage showed the group in seemingly good spirits.

“They cannot do anything… they have to save energy,” said Major General Bancha Duriyaphan.

“They are chit-chatting in general. Talking, eating and sleeping,” he said.

