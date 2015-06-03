Adamawa lawmaker seeks more support to Numan IDPs

Mrs Sodom Daniel, the member representing Numan in Adamawa House of Assembly, on Thursday called for more support to people displaced by recent crisis in Numan Local Government Area of the state.

Daniel said in an interview with the Newsmen in Yola that victims of the attacks whose sources of livelihood had been battered, require urgent support of government and humanitarian organisations.

IDPs

According to her, there has been no support so far to the IDPs by the three tiers of government since the crisis.

“I want to express my displeasure over the height of neglect of the displaced people in Numan.

“The displaced people are mostly villagers and farmers who in the course of the attacks were rendered homeless and their food stuff burnt thereby making lives very difficult for them.

“It is therefore the responsibility of the government to cater for the victims; these people are Nigerians but have been abandoned to their fate.

“We are calling on NEMA, ADSEMA and other NGOs in the humanitarian service to come to their aid,” Daniel said.

The lawmaker also urged the National Assembly to pass a resolution for the establishment of an IDP camp in Numan to properly cater for the increasing number of displaced persons in the area.

She however commended the state governor, Alhaji Mohammed Bindow for the efforts to secure the people, but said more needed to be done to end killings in the area and bring perpetrators on both sides of the conflict to book.