Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Mohammed Indimi

Mohamed Bensalah

Aliko Dangote

Othman Benjelloun

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Nigeria

NNPC will remain globally competitive, says Baru

by 05/07/2018 13:23:00 0 comments 1 Views
Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, says the corporation will remain globally competitive.

Baru said this in a statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Baru was addressing the corporation’s staff via a mail broadcast to commemorate his two-year anniversary at the helm of affairs of the NNPC.

Baru, who described his two years in the saddle as “exciting”, said since he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, he had enjoyed a great level of support from all staff in moving the corporation forward.

”Going forward, our priority will be to remain globally competitive.

”In pursuing this, we will ensure the gradual transition of NNPC from an integrated oil and gas company to an energy company.

“‘We will also review our business models to reflect current operations reality with improved profitability, transparency and accountability as the cornerstone,” he said.

Baru said his administration would ensure improved collaboration with local communities, states, local governments and relevant agencies, improved security and safety of personnel and infrastructure.

Listing his achievements, Baru said the corporation had sustained production level from the nation’s assets to above average of two million barrels per day in 2018.

He said aside securing approval and signing off the novel financing structure with Schlumberger for the NNPC/First Exploration and Production Joint Venture, the corporation maintained commitment to repayment of cash calls arrears where about $1 billion of $5 billion indebtedness were settled.

In the midstream sub-sector, Baru observed that NNPC had remained a critical gas supplier to the domestic market with a dominant market share and supporting government’s gas-to-power initiative.

It is currently supplying an average of 720MMscf/day, representing about 47 per cent of total gas supply to the domestic gas market.

He said under his watch, the nation celebrated a record highest peak power generation of 5,222mw on Dec. 18 2017 with 76 per cent of the generated power from thermal power plants.

”Gas supply to industries has also increased with an average daily supply of about 450 mmscfd.

”In addition, we kicked off the 614 km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project, after obtaining FEC approval for the EPC of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline on 13th December 2017.

”The pipeline on completion is expected to deliver gas to the ongoing Abuja, Kaduna and Kano Power Plants with the potential to generate additional 3,600MW to the national grid.”

In the downstream, Baru said milestone had also been achieved in rehabilitating and putting back on stream key downstream infrastructure critical to sustaining smooth and cost-effective distribution of petroleum products across the country.

”Products supply availability was sustained across the country through a combination of Direct Supply Direct Purchase initiative and Forex provision to pre-qualified third-party importers,” he said.

On the refineries, Dr. Baru said in spite of the numerous challenges, the refineries remained operational and strategic in their contribution to petroleum products availability to support domestic supply across the nation.

He stated that other key achievements of his leadership included institutionalising increased transparency in the bidding process for crude oil term contracts, marine contracts and attracting investors into critical areas of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.

Baru charged the staff of the corporation not to rest on their oars, saying they should work towards making NNPC a great organisation that would be the pride of its founding fathers.

Baru was appointed the 17th Group head of NNPC by President Buhari on July 4, 2016. (NAN)

