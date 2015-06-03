Reyenieju calls for relocation of Shell Western operational headquarters office back to Warri

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The member representing the Warri Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has called on the National Assembly to use its legislative power to compel Shell Nigeria Development Corporation of Nigeria (SPDC) to relocate its western operational headquarters and offices back to Warri which SPDC left as a result of the Warri crises of 2003/2004.

Reyenieju ,Speaking on the floor of the House yesterday in a Motion calling for the relocation of SPDC back to Warri, the Federal lawmaker contended that the fundamental causal factor resulting from the aforementioned crises that engulfed Warri and environs which necessitated SPDC to relocate its western operational headquarters and offices from Warri has long been peacefully resolved with the hitherto warring groups leaving peacefully among themselves; and are unanimous in appealing to the Federal government of Nigeria to prevail on SPDC to without delay return back to Warri which now remain one of the most peaceful city in the Country.

Hon. Daniel Reyenieju

The Lawmaker Drew the attention of the House to the fact that the residential and office building complexes and facilities earlier used by SPDC in Warri prior to its withdrawal are still intact.

Reyenieju noted that it will cost the international oil company almost nothing to effect the desired relocation back to Warri, while reiterating the enormous efforts of the Executive Governor of Delta state,Dr lfeanyi Okowa in creating enabling environment that is attracting both local and international investors coming to the state.

It will be recalled that in 2013, a similar motion moved by Reyenieju calling on SPDC to relocate to Warri was successfully passed by the House which has so far yielded no positive result.