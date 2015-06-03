Breaking: President Buhari signs Executive Order to check corruption

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Barely a day after disclosing that he would take steps to regig the anti-corruption war, President Muhammadu Buhari today signed into law an Executive Order aimed at seizing assets of corrupt persons and institutions in Nigeria.

The order also targets specific politically exposed persons who are currently being tried in courts for corruption.

DENTIAL EXECUTIVE ORDERNo. 6 of 2018

ON THE PRESERVATION OF SUSPICIOUS ASSETS CONNECTED WITH CORRUPTION AND OTHER RELEVANT OFFENCES

Whereas it is the responsibility of the Federal Government of Nigeria to protect the resources of Nigeria from all forms of Corruption;

Whereas Corruption constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the well-being, national security and stability of the country’s political and economic systems, as well as its continuous existence; and must be effectively addressed;

By the powers vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which extends to the execution and maintenance of the Constitution, all Laws made by the National Assembly (including but not limited to Section 15(5) of the Constitution) to, abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power, it is the duty of any responsible government to restrict dealings in suspicious assets subject to corruption related investigation or inquiries in order to preserve same in accordance with the rule of law and to guarantee and safeguard the fundamental human rights;

Now therefore, I, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on me hereby declare as follows:

Section 1. (a) Without prejudice to any laws or existing suits or any other rights arising out of or in respect thereof, all Assets of any Nigerian citizen within the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, or within the possession or control of any person known to be a current or former government official, a person acting for or on behalf of such an official, any politically exposed person or any person who is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in Corrupt Practices and Other Relevant Offences are forthwith to be protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful or statutory means, including seeking the appropriate Order(s) of Court where necessary, and shall not be transferred, withdrawn or dealt with in any way until the final determination by a court of competent jurisdiction of any corruption related matter against such a person.

This provision shall, in particular, apply to those connected with persons listed in the First Schedule to this Order, (or any such list as may be issued by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice).

(b) Where a Government official or a person acting for and on behalf of such an official, directly or indirectly, engages in Corrupt Practices such as misappropriation of State assets for personal gain, receives any form of bribe or engages in Corrupt Practices related to the performance of his/her duties or the award or execution of Government contract; or transfers, launder or facilitates the transfer or laundering of proceeds of illicit activities, such official, in addition to forfeiting the proceeds in accordance with the relevant laws, shall forthwith be subject to the disciplinary procedure in accordance with the Public Service Rules and investigation by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

(c) (i) Subject to Section 174 of the Constitution, the Attorney General of the Federation shall have power to coordinate the implementation of this Order and to enlist the support of any Enforcement Authority particularly those listed in Second Schedule to this Order, or any other Person or Entity as may be required or permitted by applicable Law in order to give effect to this Executive Order.

(ii) The Attorney-General shall from time to time publish a list of all Assets protected pursuant to this Order.

(iii) The authority of the Attorney General of the Federation to preserve Assets pursuant to this Order shall extend to any Person who is under investigation in accordance with applicable law in connection with having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or howsoever in support of any Corrupt Practices or Other Relevant Offences by any Person whose Assets are protected pursuant to this Order; or any Entity that has engaged in, or whose members have engaged in, any Corrupt Practices or Other Relevant Offences,

Provided however, that the Attorney-General shall at all times in this connection, employ all available lawful or statutory means, including seeking the appropriate Order(s) of Court where necessary, and ensure that Assets shall not be transferred, withdrawn or dealt with in any way until the final determination by a court of competent jurisdiction of any corruption related matter against such a person.

(iv) Where the Attorney-General has reasonable cause to believe that any funds or assets within Nigeria is connected with Corruption, the Attorney-General may, subject to his powers under Section 174 of the Constitution and other laws enabling him in that regard, approach the Court for an Order blocking or freezing or confiscating such funds or assets pending the conclusion of an investigation or legal action.

(d) Enforcement Authorities shall upon request communicate to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice information arising from their investigation or enquiry on any Person (Nigerian or non-Nigerian), whether resident in Nigeria or not, determined by such Enforcement Authority to have directly or indirectly engaged in or involved in Corruption within the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Attorney General shall immediately commence or direct the commencement of appropriate process(es) either administratively or judicially as may be necessary subject to existing applicable law.

Section. 2. (a) Any Person who in circumvention of this Executive Order attempts to or in fact: (i) interferes with the free exercise of the authorities of the Office of the President, (ii) destroys evidence, (iii) corrupts witnesses through cash/kind inducements, and (iv) generally perverts the course of justice shall be prosecuted in line with the provision of any Law(s) governing unlawful acts.

Section. 3. (i) Any Person who alleges that his rights have been, are being or are likely to be contravened by any of the provision of this Executive Order may apply to a competent Court in his jurisdiction for redress.

Section. 4. All Enforcement Authorities are hereby directed to diligently and rigorously collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Justice in implementing this Order to ensure the preservation of suspicious assets and prevent their dissipation or removal from the jurisdiction of Nigerian courts, in order to facilitate, support and enable the expeditious and accelerated prosecution of the alleged Corrupt Practices, serious or complex corruption, and Other Relevant Offences. Heads of Enforcement Authorities shall take personal responsibility and be subject to appropriate sanctions for any failure to comply with this Order.

Section. 5. For the purposes of this Order:

(a) The term “asset’’ means and shall include all properties including funds, liquid assets (bank balances), receivables, stocks and bonds held in portfolios, insurance policies, shares in listed or unlisted companies, and all manner of fixed assets. It shall cover all such assets whether held directly or indirectly through corporate entities, trust structures and intermediaries;

(b) The term “corruption or corrupt practices’’ means as may be defined under any enactment:

(i) any corrupt activity involving matters of corruption generally economic sabotage, human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorism involving funds or assets in the sum or value in excess of fifty million Naira (N50,000,000) or its equivalent in foreign currency;

(ii) any misappropriation of government asset, corruption related to government contracts or bribery; or

(iii) the transfer or the facilitation of the transfer of the proceeds of corruption.

(c) The term “enforcement authority’’ means agencies and instrumentalities of the Federal Government of Nigeria including but not limited to those listed in Second Schedule to this Order imbued with regulatory/enforcement powers;

(d) The term “entity” means a partnership, association, trust, joint venture, corporation, group, subgroup, or other organization;

(e) The term “other relevant offences” means any act, which may constitute an act of, terrorism, financing of terrorism, kidnapping, sponsorship of ethnic or religious violence, economic sabotage, cases of economic and financial crimes, including acts contributing to the economic adversity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as defined by relevant laws.

(f) The term “person” means a natural or juristic person.

Section. 6. This Executive Order shall take effect on day of 2018.

Section. 7. This Order may be cited as the PRESERVATION OF SUSPICIOUS ASSETS CONNECTED WITH CORRUPTION AND OTHER RELEVANT OFFENCES ORDER, 2018.

DATED THIS ………….. DAY OF …………. 2018

Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

FIRST SCHEDULE

LIST OF CASES TO BE IMMEDIATELY AFFECTED BY THE EXECUTIVE ORDER

S/N/ CASE NO/CHARGE NUMBER & COURT OF TRIAL PARTIES NPF 1 FHC/ABJ/CR/48/2017 FRN VS GABRIEL SUSWAM & 2 ORS 2 FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2017 FRN VS SOLOMON WOMBO & 2 ORS 3 FHC/MKD/CR/72/2017 FRN VS ORAYEV AUGUSTINE AVAAN & 8 ORS 4 FCT/ABJ/CR/129/2017 IGP VS RICHARD GBANDE & 2 ORS 5 FCT/ABJ/CR/128/2017 IGP VS RICHARD GBANDE & ORS 6 FHC/L/18C/2015 IGP VS MOSHOOD JUBRIL 7. FHC/CA/3C/2018-FHC, CALABAR FRN VS PETER AGI & 1 OTHER 8 FHC/L472C/2015 IGP VS OWOLABI OLUKUNLE & 11 ORS 9 FHC/L/376C/2015 IGP VIS BAKARE JELILI 10 FHC/L/523C/2015 IGP VIS ADESA JIMOH & 2 ORS 11 FHC/L317C/2015 IGP VS KAYODE MORUF & ORS 12 FHC/L/286C/2015 IGP VS JAMIU AJANI & 2 ORS 13 FHC/L144C/2016 IGP VS GANIYU SULAIMAN 14 FHC/L/139C/2016 IGP VS SHOLOLA OMOLARA & 2 ORS 15 FHC/L/394C/2016 FRN VS BILLIAMINU ABDULLAHI & ORS 16 FHC/L/456C/2016 IGP VS TUMBIRI EZEKIEL & 11 ORS 17 FHC/ABJ/CR/117/2017 FRN VS ILIYA JAMES & ORS 18 FHC/ABJ/CR/89/2017 FRN VS AYINDE THOMAS 19 FHC/ABJ/CR/182/2017 FRN VS CHIMA MIKE & ORS 20 FHC/ABJ/CR/94/2017 FRN VS LUCKY UDOBI & ORS 21 FHC/ABJ/CR/98/2017 FRN VS ISMAIL OGALA & 2 ORS 22 FHC/ABJ/CR/41/2018 FRN VS RITA ISAAC & 2 ORS 23 FHC/ABJ/CR/41/2018 FRN VS ALIYU UMAR & 3 ORS 24 HIGH COURT OF LAGOS 16 & 24 STATE VS CHUKWUDUMEME ONWUAMADIKE “EVANS & 2 ORS’’ 25 CR/265/C/2017 HENRY CHIBUEZE AKA “VAMPIRE” & 5 ORS 26 CR/90/2017 STATE VS HON. NASIRU UMAR RONI & 5 ORS 27 CMC/TUM/98CR/2017 STATE VS SHANONO ALH. AHMED & OTHER 28 I/75C 2016 HIGH COURT 5, IBADAN C. O. P. VS MUHAMMED WELI & 1 OTHER 29 I/137C/2017-HIGH COURT 16 IBADAN C. O. P. VS ABDULLAHI GARUBA & 3 ORS 30 I/211C/2017-HIGH COURT 18 IBADAN C. O. P. VS DAHIRU MOHAMMED 31 I/172C/2017 -HIGH COURT 17 IBADAN C. O. P. VS JOSEPH UDOMA & 3 ORS 32 I/184C/2017-HIGH COURT 19 IBADAN C. O. P. OWOYOMI OKE & 1 OTHER 33 I/49C/2016-HIGH COURT 5, IBADAN C. O. P. VS KABIRU ALI & 2 ORS 34 I/69C/2016-HIGH COURT 4, IBADAN C. O. P. VS TUNED IBRAHIM & 2 ORS 35 I/132C/2017 -HIGH COURT 5, IBADAN C. O. P. VS TUNED IBRAHIM & 3 ORS 36 MOG/03C/2017 C. O. P. VS MUTAIRU MOHAMMED & 2 ORS 37 HOY/11C/2016 C. O. P. VS SEGUN OMOLADUN 38 MI/31C/2016 C. O. P. VS MUSA SALEH & 4 ORS 39 CR: 32/2016/MOG10C/2016 STATE VS JAMIL UMAR & 6 ORS 40 CR: 34/2016/MOG12C/2016 STATE VS SUNDAY EDOREN & 3 ORS 41 CR: 42/2016/MOG/11C/2016 STATE VS GOODLUCK OGHENE & 4 ORS 42 CR: 49/2016/MCI/12C/2016 STATE VS OYIBO SHELL & 2 ORS 43 CR: 73/2016/CMA/270C/2016 STATE VS EFE REUBEN 44 CR: 78/2016/MOG/44C/2016 STATE VS GODSTIME EKWEREME & 2 ORS 45 CR: 78/2016/MK/16C/2016 STATE VS SMART ONOLOGBE & 1 OTHER 46 CR: 81/2016/CMA/259C/2016 STATE VS REUBENOJOGWU & 2 ORS 47 MAB/1064C/2017 C. O. P. CHINOYEN AGU & ORS 48 KTX/06/2018-HIGH COURT KATSINA C. O. P. VS IBRAHIM MU’AZU & 1 OTHER NAPTIP 49 FHC/L/48C/2018-FEDERAL HIGH COURT LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE VS PROSSY NIGERIA LTD. & 6 ORS 50 FHC/L/185C/2017 -FEDERAL HIGH COURT LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA VS HIZEC MARINE SERVICES LTD & 4 ORS 51 FHC/CA/CS/40/2017 CALABAR JUDICIAL DIVISION MAGGPIY TRADING TFZE VS NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE BOARD & 2 ORS ICPC 52 HU/4C/2017- ABIA STATE HIGH COURT FRN V. DR. PHILIPS NTO & 2 ORS 53 FCT/HC/CR/92/12-COURT 10, APO FCT FRN V. SUNDAY EHINDERO & JOHN OBANIYI 54 ID/412C/13-COURT 1, AWKA ANAMBRA STATE FRN V. EZEONWUKA INNOCENT 55 KWS/56C/2016-KWARA STATE HIGH COURT FRN V. DR. SA AD AYINLA ALANAMU & 2 ORS

56 FHC/ABJ/CR/169/13- FED HIGH COURT 7, ABUJA FRN V. PROF. (SENATOR) DAVID IORNEM, & 2 ORS. 57 FHC/EN/CR/72/15- FED. HIGH COURT 2, ENUGU FRN V. (1). PROF. E. ONYENEJE (2). DR. LEONARD UGWU, (3). ELDER FREDRICK ONAH, (4). MR. BASIL OFFOR 58 HU/38C/2016 FRN V. (1). COSMOS NDUKWE, (2). CONK PRODUCTION NIG. LTD. (3). CHIJIOKE OKONKWO 59 HU/90C/2017-HIGH COURT 4, UYO, AKWAIBOM FRN VS EPHRAIM SUNDAY AKPAN 60 PHC/888CR/2013-RIVERS STATE HIGH COURT 4, SITTING IN PORTHARCOURT FRN VS. ASO ADASA MORRISSON AND ORS. 61 FCT/HC/CR/112/1- FRN V. JOE EJE OKHIKU (FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA) 62 HCL/63C/2017-HIGH COURT OKENE KOGI STATE FRN V. ZACCAEUS ATTE 63 MHC/73/2016- HIGH COURT MAKURDI, BENUE STATE FRN V. DONALD ANAGERIDE & ANOR. 64 K/ICPC02/2016 FRN V. RABIU T. WADA 65 FHC/ABJ/CR/288/2015-FEDERAL HIGH COURT ABUJA FRN V. YEMI ARIS OLANIRE 66 CR/136/2017- FCT HIGH COURT FRN V. IBRAHIM HASSAN 67 FHC/A1/59C/2013 FRN V. HENRY ALOR AND ANOR 68 FCT/HC/CR/2014 FRN V. YUSUF AGABI & 3 ORS. 69 KB/HC/27C/2017 FRN V (1) ALH. GARBA KAMBA (2) MOHAMMED TUNGA (3) ALH SAIDU DAKINGARI 70 FCT/HC/CR/2003-FCT HIGH COURT 9 FRN V. MOHAMMED ALI BALOGUN 71 ZMS/GS/53C/2015 FRN V. SANI AHMED YERIMA & 3 ORS. 72 HU/36C/2015 FRN V. EZE BOB UBIARU 73 CR/78/2014-COURT 4, MAITAMA,FCT FRN V. VS. AMINU BELLO SULEIMAN 74 CR/136/15-FCT HIGH COURT, MAITAMA, COURT 4 FRN VS. ADEOLU ADEYANJU 75 CR/276/2016-COURT 19, APO FRN VS. MAJOR SAM 76 HC/11C/2016-HIGH COURT 2, CALABAR FRN VS MICHAEL OKPO & 1 OTHER 77 HC/65C/2016-CROSS RIVER STATE FRN VS. DR. ITAM ABANG 78 CR/287/2017 & CR/37/2018-FCT HIGH COURT NO 16 JABI & FEDERAL HIGH COURT NO. 10 FRN VS. ALIYU SANDA MAIMUNA 79 PLD/J10C/2017-PLATEAU STATE HIGH COURT 5, JOS FRN VS. ISTIFANUS MWANSAT & 7 ORS 80 CR/92/2018-COURT 37, ZUBA FRN VS. DR. OBARO & 2 ORS

EFCC 81 FHC/ABJ/CR/181/2016 FRN V AHMADU UMAR (ALIAS RT. HON. AMADU FINTIRI) 82 FHC/ABJ/CR/148/2016 FRN V EDIDIONG & ORS 83 FHC/L/280C/16 FRN V. AIR MARSHAL AMOSU NUNAYO & 10 ORS 84 FHC/ABJ/CR/121/2016 FRN V OLAJIDE OMOKORE & 5 ORS. 85 FHC/L/135C/2017 FRN VS. MUHAMMED DELE BELGOE SAN & ORS 86 LD/2514C/16 FRN V. RICKY TARFA (SAN) 87 LD/3671C/2016 FRN V HON. JUSTICE RITA NGOZI OFILI AJUMOGOBIA & ANOR 88 FHC/IB/26C/2017 FRN VS OLOYE JUMOKE AKINJIDE & 2 ORS 89 FHC/L/251C/16 FRN V NENADI ESTHER USMAN, FEMI FANI KAYODE & 2 ORS 90 FHC/L/106C/2017 FRN V CHRISTIAN NWOSU AND ORS 91 FHC/L/337C/16 FRN V WARIP AMOWEI EMMANUEL DUDAFA & ORS 92 FHC/L/238C/2016 FRN V WARIP AMOWEI EMMANUEL DUDAFA & ANOR. 93 FHC/L/31C/2016 FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 11 ORS 94 FHC/L/553C/2016 FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 11 ORS 95 FHC/511C/2016 FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 6 ORS 96 LD/217C/15 FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM, MAJOR GENERAL EMMANUEL ATEWE & ORS 97 LD/218C/15 FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 6 ORS 98 FHC/L/149/16 BABA JARUNA JAURO & 2 ORS 99 FHC/L/148C/16 FRN V CALISTUS & 3 ORS 100 FHC/GM/33C/2011 FRN V ALHAJI DANJUMA GOJE & 4 ORS 101 HOS/34C/2017 FRN V PROFESSOR ANTHONY ELUJOBA, JOSEPHINE ADERONKE AKEREDOLU 102 I/5EFCC/2011 FRB V OTUNBA ALAO-AKALA & ORS 103 AK/4C/2017 FRN V ADEBIYI G. DARAMOLA, EMMANUEL AYODEJI ORESEGUN 104 AB/EFCC/03C/2016 FRN V SENATOR ADESEYE OGUNLEWE, PROF. OLUSOLA OYEOLE, MOSES OLUSOLA ILESANMI 105 NSHC/EFCC/2C/2017 FRN V DR. MAUZU BABANGIDA ALIYU ORS 106 FHC/ABJ/CR/71/2017 FRN V DR MUAZU BABANGIDA & ANOR 107 FHC/ABJ/CR/43/2017 FRN V ANDREW YAKUBU 108 FHC/ABJ/CR/329/2015 FRN V SULE LAMIDO & ORS. 109 AB/EFCC/02/11 FRN V GBENGA DANIEL 110 SS/33C/2009 FRN V ATTAHIRU BAFARAWA & ORS. 111 FHC/ABJ/CR/297/2015 FRN V STEPHEN ORONSANYE & ORS. 112 FHC/ABJ/CR/82/2013 FRN V DR. SANI TEIDI SHAIBU & ORS. 113 FHC/09C/2007 FRN V CHIMAROKE NNAMANI & ORS. 114 FHC/L/336C/08 FRN V RASHEED LADOJA 115 FHC/ABJ/CR/389/2015 FRN V BELLO ABBA MOHAMMED & ORS 116 FHC/ABJ/CR/46/2016 FRN V AIR CHIEF MARSHAL ALEX S. BADEH & IYALIKAM NIGERIA LTD 117 FHC/ABJ/CR/362/2015 FRN V GABRIEL SUSWAM & ANOR 118 FHC/ABJ/CR/380/2015 FRN V DR. RAYMOND DOKPESI & ANOR 119 FCT/CR/42/2015 FRN V BASHIR YUGUDA & 5 ORS. 120 FCT/CR/43/2015 FRN V COL. MOHAMMED SAMBO DASUKI & 4 ORS. 123 EHC/74C/2017 FRN V INNOCENT AZUBIKE UMEZULIKE 124 FHC/ABJ/CR/56/07 FRN V ORJI UZOR KALU & ORS. 125 FHC/ABJ/CR/86/07 FRN V SAMINU TURAKI & ORS. 126 FCT/CR/64/2012 FRN V ESAI DANGABAR & 7 ORS. 127 FHC/LF/CR/34/2011 FRN V ALIYU AKWE DOMA & 2 ORS. 128 FHC/ABJ/CR/293/2015 FRN V MURTALA NYAKO & ORS. 129 FHC/ABJ/CR/05/16 FRN V OLISA METUH & ANOR. 130 FCT/HC/20/16 FRN V AIR VICE MARSHAL OLUTAYO OGUNTOYIBO 131 FHC/ABJ/CR/92/2016 FRN V AIR VICE MARSHAL MOHAMMED DIKKO UMAR 132 CR/182/2016 FRN V AVM. ALKALI MOHAMMED MAMU 133 FHC/ABJ/CR/113/2016 FRN V ROBERT AZIBOLA & 2 ORS. 134 FCT/CR/177/2017 FRN V SENATOR BALA MOHAMMED 135 FHC/ABJ/CR/141/16 FRN V EMEKA MBA & ORS 136 KTH/34C/2016 FRN V IBRAHIM SHEHU SHEMA & 3 ORS. 137 FHC/ABJ/CR/186/2016 FRN V AVM MARSHAL TONY OMENYI AND ANOR 138 FHC/ABJ/CR/42/2016 FRN V ABBA MORO & ORS 139 FHC/ABJ/CR/224/2016 FRN V ASHINZE & 8 ORS. 140 CR/210/16 FRN V VICE AD. JIBRIN & 3 ORS. 141 FHC/ABJ/CR/142/16 FRN V OLUGBENGA OBADINA AND ANOR.