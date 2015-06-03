Obasanjo begins work at NOUN

Obasanjo begins work at NOUNby Adekunle Hastrup 05/07/2018 12:39:00 0 comments 1 Views
Former President of Nigeria, Dr Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday resumed work at the Abeokuta, Ogun State study centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) as a students’ facilitator.
Obasanjo met with two final-year undergraduate students of Christian Theology assigned to him by the University for Supervision.
The two students are Elijah Egehedi-Oke and Toriola Abigael.
Obasanjo was appointed recently as a facilitator – an academic counsel for students – by the management of NOUN.
Obasanjo recently bagged a PhD on Christian Theology from NOUN making him the first PhD holder from the university.
