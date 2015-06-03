Politicians, leaders planning disorder in Nigeria

Opposition politicians and some past leaders have been accused of holding secret meetings within and outside the country to plan how to cause disorder in Nigeria .

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on Thursday alerted Nigerians on the plan.

Nigeria- map

The Chairman of BMO, Mr Austin Braimoh, said the meetings were parts of their alleged agenda to cause public disaffection and disorder in the country.

According to him, the primary objective of the sponsors is to stop the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.

“This group of Nigerians were powerful in the past and misused the opportunity of running the affairs of this country while in position of authority.

“They are opposed to the anti-corruption action of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari because they directly or indirectly contributed to the economic adversity of the country,” he said.

The BMO chairman said that instead of these questionable leaders to apologise to Nigerians on the ignoble roles they played in ruining the economy, they have chosen to embark on campaign of calumny and mis-information against the country, under the guise of exercising their freedom of expression.

“It is ironic that while President Muhammadu Buhari is working hard to rebuild the economy, restore the image of Nigeria in the international community and take its rightful place in the comity of nations,

“These politicians are out there portraying the country in bad light, be-littling its status as a medium power in the world and discouraging foreign investors,” Braimoh added.

While advising them to retrace their steps, he described such plans as “regrettable that people of their calibre have chosen to downgrade their status by their action’’.

He also urged those involved in the perpetuation of this evil to support the current administration in its ongoing serious infrastructural development effort aimed at repositioning the country for the benefit of all Nigerians. (NAN)