Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Mohammed Indimi

Mohamed Bensalah

Aliko Dangote

Othman Benjelloun

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Nigeria

Elumelu donates N.5 Billion to Okowa’s wealth creation programmes

05/07/2018 12:17:00

… As Okowa Calls On The Wealthy To Support The Less Privileged

… lauds Contribution of Elumelu Foundation to Youth Empowerment

… Makes Case For Compulsory Skill Acquisition In Schools

THE wealth creation programmes of Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa got a boost on Thursday when Mr Tony Elumelu on behalf of the conglomerates he is in charge of, donated N500 million in support of the programmes.

Mr Elumelu who led some beneficiaries of Tony Elumelu Foundation Programme on courtesy call to Governor Okowa, expressed joy that within three years of being in office, the administration has impacted a lot on the lives of the people both in terms of provision of infrastructure and encouraging the jobless to be wealth creators through different skill acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes of the administration.

“This is homecoming for me, I want to thank the Governor for everything he is doing in our state, there is a lot of improvement and from the airport to this place (Government House), we have seen a lot of projects,” he said, adding, “we are happy that within these few years, you have programmes where the beneficiaries have become employers of labour, we are going to create specific programme in Delta State and we are committing the sum of N500 million to the programme, the money will be from the Foundation, the UBA group, Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, among others.”

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (left); the Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony Elumelu (beside the Governor), and the Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie, during a courtesy call by the Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation in Asaba.

Governor Okowa in his speech, commended Mr Elumelu who has empowered a lot of Africans through his foundation, disclosing that his administration has created a lot of entrepreneurs through different skill acquisition and empowerment programmes.

According to Governor Okowa, the federal government should emphasise the need for Nigerian youths to go beyond acquisition of education certificates to include the acquisition of relevant skills that will enable them to be self employed.

“We must be looking seriously at technical education to enable our children acquire relevant skills, as a government, we are changing the narrative when it comes to empowerment programmes, empowerment in our state has gone beyond just buying items for the people, but requires equipping the people with relevant skills that will enable them contribute to the growth of the society,” he said.

He emphasised that it was important for the well-to-do individuals in the society to also, assist the poor in the society, asserting, “assisting those who cannot help themselves in the society is the way to go for us to have a better nation.”

High point of the event was the sharing of success stories between beneficiaries of the empowerment programmes of Tony Elumelu Foundation and the beneficiaries of the different wealth and entrepreneur development programmes of Governor Okowa administration.

It is worthy to state that following the success stories of empowerment programmes of Governor Okowa’s administration, the World Banks is partnering with the state in the area of job creation.

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon

P-Square

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin

