Former West Ham official banned for a year by FA

Tony Henry

West Ham’s former head of player recruitment Tony Henry will serve a one year ban from all football activity for remarks he made about African players, the Football Association announced Thursday.

The 60-year-old was sacked by the Premier League side in February after the Daily Mail newspaper reported he had said in an email the club would not sign any more African players as they “cause mayhem”.

The former midfielder — who played for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur in the 1981 FA Cup final which ended in a 1-1 draw but did not appear in the replay — admitted the FA’s charge of misconduct.

“Tony Henry, former West Ham United FC Head of Player Recruitment, has been suspended from all football and football related activity for 12 months and must attend an FA education course,” the governing body tweeted through their official FA Spokesperson account.

“Mr Henry admitted a misconduct charge in relation to comments he made that were improper and/or insulting and/or abusive and included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality.”