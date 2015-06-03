Police kill bandit, nab 3 recently released from prison

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—POLICE in Delta State have shot dead an infamous bandit, Fidelis Enege, and also nabbed three suspected gangsters, Otojareri, Tega and Ovwrigho, recently released from prison for a different robbery operation at Jesse town, Ethiope West Local Government Area.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the two incidents to Vanguard, said: “In the course of trailing gang members behind the attack and murder of Francis Ogodo at Umusama Road, Kwale, on June 20, operatives ran into a gang led by one Fidelis Enege, a notorious Berga cultist, murderer and robbery suspect, who hitherto remained elusive.

“In the ensuing gun battle, the suspect sustained gunshot injury on his left leg. One locally-made cut-to-size gun with an expended cartridge were recovered from him.”

Regarding the arrest of the three suspects recently released from prison, Mustafa said: “Reacting to a distress call that one Christopher Ohwari of Asoro Street, Jesse town, was being attacked by hoodlums, a patrol team raced to the scene and dislodged the hoodlums.

“However, the hoodlums who escaped were identified as 19-year-old Otojareri, Tega, 30, and Owvrigho, 27, all of Onokpogha Street, Jesse, who were recently released from prison.

“The bush where they ran to was searched and one torch, a pair of sneakers belonging to one of the suspects and one cut-to-size barrel gun were recovered.”