NGO tasks charity organizations on poverty alleviation

By Prince Osuagwu

A health focused non- governmental organisation, Blessed Ese Good Mother and Child Foundation, has said the country needs active participation of charity organisations and donors in poverty alleviation.

The group made the call at a humanitarian assistance to communities that faced different forms of disaster in recent times, in the Niger Delta region.

The three communities visited by the group included Wiyaakara in Khana, Kedere in Gokana both in Rivers State and Aladja in Udu LGA of Delta State

She informed the communities that “the essence of being here today is to identify with your problems by providing these food, medical, blankets, etc to your community. Definitely, what we have brought will not solve all your problems but they will help in reducing the health, food and nutritional challenges you face. We have received support from NDDC and we are here today to deliver these items.”

Welfare Officer of the NGO, Mrs Bruce Faith, said: “These communities have been confronted with severe challenges resulting from inter-communal crisis that rocked the communities some months back.”