Outrage as hospital allows NYSC member bleed to death after being shot by policeman

A policeman has allegedly killed Linda Igwetu, a National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, member serving in the Federal Capital Territory.

The police officer was said to have shot the corps member dead while she was on her way home with friends at about 3a.m. on Wednesday.

A Twitter user by the name Enyi Di Ya, said the deceased was his sister.

He tweeted: “Please, guys help me retweet my last retweet. My little sister was shot dead by the Police this morning in Abuja.”

The NYSC member had served in the Mabushi area of Abuja and was to conclude her NYSC programme yesterday.

Segun Awosanya, an activist and convener of the #EndSARS campaign, said the deceased had gone out with friends to celebrate her end of NYSC, when the incident happened.

Writing via his Twitter handle, Awosanya said: “She finished at work late at about 11p.m. and joined a few friends to a hang out before their passing out parade, POP, scheduled for Thursday (yesterday).

“They left for home at about 3a.m. and was shot at shortly after the checkpoint, immediately after Ceddi Plaza by a Police officer identified as Peters.

“The bullet hit Linda on her side, by the midriff and she began losing blood in the open roof vehicle.

“She was rushed to the Garki Hospital, but they wouldn’t treat her until they see a Police report despite the fact that the Police officers were present. While the deliberation was ongoing, Linda bled to death.”

Miss Linda Angela Igwetu was meant to have passed out yesterday from her NYSC programme from her primary assignment positing at Outsource Global Company, Mabushi.

Awosanya said the case has been reported to the Federal Secretariat Police Station, and that the Police report on the incident is being awaited.

Calls to Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the FCT Police Command, and Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, went unanswered.

At press time, they also failed to respond to text messages sent regarding the incident.

Falz laments

The incident has generated outrage on various social media platforms, with Nigerians calling for a full investigation into the incident.

Some have also called on the Police to curb the “brutality” of some of its officers.

Music star, Falz, writing on his Twitter handle, @falzthebahdguy, lamented: “If somebody has a gunshot wound and they are brought to your hospital, you are supposed to treat them, not ask for any f…ing police report.

“Even if na suspected armed robber, who are you to deprive them of the right to stay alive? Let the court pass judgment.”