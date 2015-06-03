Herdsmen killings: CAN women leader kneels down, cries before Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—WOMAN leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 northern states, Mrs. Leah Solomon, yesterday, knelt down before President Muhammadu Buhari and cried profusely over the massacre of Christians, especially women and children, by herdsmen in the northern part of the country.

The woman, who raised her hands as she cried uncontrollably before President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after the President met with the leadership of CAN in the 19 northern states, sought the permission of the President for the Northern Christian Women to have a meeting with him.

The President directed her to liaise with the proper person that would arrange the meeting.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Mrs. Solomon said: “I am in deep pains seeing the killings of the innocent ones and mothers. I was asking if His Excellency will grant us audience as Christian women in the Northern states so that we can come and cry and pray.

“It is a painful thing separating mothers and children. The child feeds from the umbilical cord and no one can disengage the love between a child and the mother; that was the pains I had in me. I was crying so he can listen and give us audience as mothers.”