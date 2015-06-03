IDPs as the next time bomb

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Native American dog breeds were almost completely wiped out by the arrival of Europeans

0out of 5

Meghan joins Prince Harry at a Commonwealth youth reception in London (and her bun is back)

0out of 5

Man from THAT viral airplane matchmaker story shares his thoughts on his mile high romance

0out of 5

Stunning photo collection shows Pittsburgh life for African Americans shot by Teenie Harris

0out of 5

Ex-Fox News boss Bill Shine formally joins Trump's White House

0out of 5

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Nigeria

IDPs as the next time bomb

by 05/07/2018 19:02:00

By Azu Ishiekwene
Internally Displaced Politicians have been on a speed dial to hook up with new partners for next year’s general election. With 68 political parties and still counting – the horde of defectors, including the perennial rolling stones – would find willing partners.

The real Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are, however, having a torrid time. And they appear to be the last thing on the minds of politicians at this time. Displaced persons are living a nightmarish existence, which is getting worse with the escalating conflict in the North East and the senseless killings in many other parts of the country.

A report in  ThisDay  on Sunday, July 1, quoting a report by the United States Council on Foreign Relations, said 19,890 persons were killed in violent attacks since June 2015. In the first quarter of this year alone, over 1,000 persons have been killed in violent attacks in different parts of the country, especially in the North Central and North East.

Uncertain future

As the number of the dead mounts, tens of thousands – many of them children, women and other vulnerable groups – are being uprooted from their homes and families to face a miserable and uncertain future.

One of the only four Nigerian psychologists working in Borno, Fatima Akilu, said last year, “These kids are (coming) back to our communities. There is no plan to reintegrate them properly into the society. A lot of them are on drugs. Most of them are out of school. I see that we have potential problems.”

That was putting it mildly. The problems are compounded by a) government’s eagerness to tick off the boxes on the shooting war with Boko Haram; and, b) official preference for ad-hoc solutions, in spite of evidence of limited results.

The government has repeatedly celebrated its “technical victory” over Boko Haram but as long as there are over two million displaced persons from among whom Boko Haram can easily find new recruits, and a number of who have in fact declared that they would rather stay with Boko Haram than return home, the war is far from won.

Ad hoc as art

The ad-hoc interventions have not helped. The Presidential Intervention for the North East (PINE) was engulfed in a controversy over charges that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, mismanaged funds meant to resettle displaced persons, while the T. Y. Danjuma-led intervention has snagged on the face-off between Danjuma and the government.

Individuals like Aliko Dangote have done their part, with his Foundation committing an estimated N7 billion to IDP causes in the last seven years, while a few other local and foreign NGOs, including the Red Cross, have provided front line support and assistance to displaced persons in extremely difficult situations.

After ad-hoc attempts proved catastrophically inadequate to deal with what one writer described as “the growing feed mill for a potential second wave of insurgency,” the government set up the North East Development Commission, to stave off the time bomb.

The commission was supposed to harmonise the functions of the various ad-hoc groups, provide a more permanent framework for tackling the problems of the IDPs and also help them rebuild their lives and reintegrate into their communities.

It was also supposed to ensure greater accountability and transparency in the management of resources for displaced persons.

Whither NEDC?

It’s remarkable that since the bill setting up the commission was signed into law in October, the only thing that has happened is that the ink with which President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill has dried and the paper has turned brown.

After Buhari signed, both Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate President Bukola Saraki hailed the commission as the most coherent and comprehensive attempt yet to help millions of displaced persons rebuild their lives and get a fresh start. Nearly ten months after, the commission exists only in name.

What is it about getting the commission up and running that needs ten months to fix after the bill has been signed? Why should an intervention that is supposed to be a significant step forward in the attempt to reduce the misery of millions of IDPs end up as another paper tiger?

Of course, it would be  naive  to assume that the commission would be the talisman for all the problems of IDPs. If the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has taught us anything, it’s that creating bureaucracy for its own sake can sometimes leave beneficiaries worse off.

Yet, the only thing worse than creating a bureaucracy is announcing its formation with fanfare and then just watching life drain out of it from inaction. The Commission for the North East is supposed to benefit from the shortcomings of the NDDC and get on quickly with the task of helping displaced citizens rebuild their lives.

The communities in the affected areas have reached the end of the rope and it’s doubtful if there’s any home in Borno, Yobe or Adamawa that has not opened its doors to displaced persons. With the deadly conflict in the area not abating, there’s only so much that already distraught neighbours can do to help displaced persons.

But how can government fill the slack when it has not made even the most basic appointments ten months after the commission came into being?

With 2019 around the corner, politician will be more concerned about the electoral value of displaced persons that they will be about how to resettle them and give them a fresh start in life. But stopping the deadly clashes by herdsmen, farmers and bandits and having a structured plan to resettle displaced persons are not mutually exclusive.

Plan to return to their homes soon

Only recently, displaced persons comprising mostly women and children from the North East visited President Buhari in Aso Rock to thank him and inform him that they planned to return to their homes soon.

Except if the President plans to provide them – and millions of others like them – permanent residency in Aso Rock, one small but vital step to secure their return would be to ensure that the development commission finally gets off the ground.

Displaced persons deserve more than to be objects of pity or cannon fodder.

Ishiekwene is the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of  The Interview  and member of the board of the Global Editors Network

