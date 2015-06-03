Doctors tasked on excellence in specialisation

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—NIGERIAN doctors have been tasked to pursue excellence in their various areas of specialisation as a way of ensuring a robust health care system in the country.

Also, Nigerian leadership has been urged to encourage a sustainable national surgical plan by investing in the training of more surgeons.

International economist and APC leader in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike spoke in a paper entitled, “Towards a Sustainable National Surgical Plan”, which he presented at the 14th Scientific Congress of Association of Surgeons of Nigeria, ASON.

According to Emenike, a national surgical plan is “a healthcare recipe which ensures that every citizen receives the necessary surgical care on a sustainable basis”, saying that a national surgical plan should clearly spelled out on how the country “can harness and marshal human, material and diplomatic resources to ensure her citizens’ access to safe, affordable and optimum quality of surgical care, when needed, on a sustainable basis.

“Every country needs a sustainable surgical plan. For this to happen in Nigeria, we must strive to invest in training more surgeons and sustain the numerous supporting infrastructure such as quality medical facilities.”