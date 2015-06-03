Ambode optimistic Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine will boost tourism, culture

….Nigerians urge FG to brand legend for tourism influx

Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode , has expressed optimism that the visit of the French President, Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the New Afrika Shrine, which is a popular Fela ‘museum’, would boost the state’s quest to become the culture and entertainment capital of Africa.

Many Nigerians also share the optimism as they took to the Twitter calling on the Federal Government to properly brand Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s story and legacy in order to increase tourism influx into the country.

Ambode said “With the exceptional characteristics of our State as the most populous, vibrant and indeed the fifth richest economy on the African continent, Lagos is the undeniable destination for business and pleasure in Africa.

French President Emmanuel Macron performs at the Shrine Afrika in Lagos on July 3, 2018.

“The new Lagos experience is being enhanced daily as we continue to create an enduring infrastructural and security architecture for the business of tourism and cultural arts to thrive. This also creates a platform for our local talents to feel a sense of belonging and encouragement.

French President during the visit said he was glad to be back to the Afrika Shrine, adding that he still holds fond memories of the place since his first visit back in 2002.

“I discovered Nigeria and a lot of my friends are here. I discovered Nigeria and I discovered Lagos and I discovered the shrine. This place is an iconic place and it is a place where the best of music is given. I have to say my main memories about this place are friends, proud people, proud of their culture, proud of their art and music. I have a very different view of Africa than a lot of other people in Europe,” he said.

Based on the visit of the the President of one of the world’s Super Powers; a permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council with veto rights, some Nigerians on Twitter called on the Government to properly brand Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s story and legacy in order to increase tourism influx into the state and the country.

The proponents of the branding explained that the late Afro beats Legend remains an international brand even after death as he piques the interest of music lovers and Human Rights activists alike.

They held the opinion that the Federal Government could generate huge revenues from tourists who would want a structured guide on the life and times of Fela, especially in Lagos.

@Yemitwist tweeted, “No doubt, Fela is enough tourism.”

@Joidbg wrote, “Believe it or not #Fela can generate the ministry of tourism enough income if branded properly… #CelebrateAfricanCulture #MacronAtNewAfrikaShrine”.

@BanksandPhil tweeted, “Nigeria needs to tap into the influence and legacy of the great legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Abami Eda is an icon all over the world. This is a tourist attraction Nigeria can benefit from.”

@Iam_realjayson said, “If President Emmanuel Macron could visit the Afrika Shrine in Lagos to #CelebrateAfricanCulture, then truly, we are yet to really understand and appreciate the value of Fela! Pele is considered a National Asset in Brazil. What have we done with Fela? Fela is enough tourism!”