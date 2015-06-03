Alaafin, Olubadan tango over installation of new kings

Latest News

Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Latest News

Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
Latest News

[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

0out of 5

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

0out of 5

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

0out of 5

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

0out of 5

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Nigeria

Alaafin, Olubadan tango over installation of new kings

by 06/07/2018 01:16:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE seemingly intractable royal crisis in Ibadan Traditional Council over promotion of high chiefs to beaded-crown wearing kings has spread its tentacles beyond the sprawling city as a respectable traditional ruler in Yorubaland, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi threw his weight behind the action of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, who installed the kings.

The monarch, who was at the presentation of cars to the new kings in Ibadan did not mince words as he wondered why the ancient city had been so impervious to the promotion of its high chiefs.

Olubadan and Alaafin

The June 1886 Treaty

Oba Adeyemi recalled how he fought passionately for the promotion of the Oyo State Obas till they were crowned kings in many areas of the state. But, lamented that out of all cities across the state, it was only Ibadan that refused to be crowned.

He, however, noted that it was achievable after much sweat.

Alaafin said when the crowning was done for the then Olubadan of Ibadan on the 7th December 1976, there was stiff opposition then and he told them of the 6th of June 1886 Treaty that gave the Olubadan more recognition than others.

The Alaafin said: “Today’s gesture, therefore, brings to fore, the struggle for the recognition and honour for the traditional institution and we are grateful for this.”

Olubadan faults Alaafin’s interference

But his comment has drawn the ire of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji who wondered about the interference of the Alaafin of Oyo in the affairs of his own kingdom. Though the Ibadan monarch was wary of exchanging words with Alaafin on the pages of newspapers, he felt his royal colleague acted outside his jurisdiction.

Speaking through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Deola Oloko, he made the Alaafin realize that the traditional institution in Ibadan is quite different from that of Oyo town.

Oloko said: “This is not Oyo town. This is Ibadan and we have a peculiar way we do our things here. If he knows that the installation of the new kings is a good omen, let him (Alaafin) as the paramount ruler recommend it to Governor Ajimobi that all members of his Oyo Mesi (kingmakers) be given beaded crowns. After all, what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.”

Oyo Govt withholds Olubadan’s salary?

Oloko further said that for the past 11 months, the Olubadan’s salary and salaries of his palace staff which is usually paid through the 11 local government areas in Ibadan have been withheld. Oloko noted that while Olubadan remains unperturbed about his suspended salary, he feels strongly for the palace staff whose salaries have equally been suspended.

When asked if Olubadan was given his own car, Oloko explained that the monarch was left out and was not even invited for the programme.

“We did not even know about the programme until it was held”, he said.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi used the forum to say emphatically that Oyo State being the traditional and political headquarters of the Yoruba race must continue to play the pacesetting role of elevating the status of our traditional rulers so that they will be reckoned with among the comity of the royal fathers in the country.

Respect the rule of law, Olubadan tells Ajimobi

Reacting to his comments at the presentation of the cars to the new kings, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, disagreed with the governor when he said that the controversial approval of beaded crowns by the Oyo State Government was irreversible.

Olubadan, who is still hopeful on the series of cases filed against the review of Olubadan declaration, said: “My position is that if a case is in court, it is no longer open for discussion as this statement is automatically subjudice. If it is not reversible, why did the two parties  go to court?”

Oba Adetunji also faulted the statement that his disapproval of the crowning of the traditional rulers was political.

He said: “My humble opinion is that the procedure for approval of beaded crowns for any chief or Baale in Ibadan was not discussed at the Olubadan-in-Council level. If it was discussed, how would any of the High Chiefs bear two titles at the same time? Oba and High Chief? This is an abomination.”

The Olubadan, who stated that while he was not opposed to provision of cars for traditional rulers by the State Government, however, appealed to Governor Ajimobi to prevail upon “the controversial kings to release the eleven months salaries of palace staff which they have been withholding along with Olubadan’s salary cheques, even when the allocations for traditional councils have been released.”

From all indications, it is clear that the last has not been heard about the installation of the kings until the court delivers judgment in all the cases before it.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More