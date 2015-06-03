Keeping your computer  hardware safe from Malwares

Technology could be disappointing especially when it is needed most. Your job or files could be truncated thereby drawing the hand of clock backwards if, for instance, virus infects your computer system. This could be so frustrating because you cannot achieve your target when this is done. However, all these could be avoided if the following steps are taken: .

By:Prince Osuagwu

*Install anti-virus software.

You must install an anti-virus or malware software on your laptop for protection. This protection is a must-have, as the first step in keeping your computer virus free.

*Keep your anti-virus software up to date.

One thing is to have protection software and another is to maintain it. Free anti-virus software is better than nothing, but keep in mind that it’s not the best solution.

*Run regularly scheduled scans with your anti-virus software.

Set up your software of choice to run at regular intervals. Once a week is preferred, but do not wait much longer between scans. It’s difficult to work on your computer while your anti-virus software is running. One solution is to run the software at night when you aren’t using your computer.

*Keep your operating system current.

Whether you are running Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, or any other OS, keep it up to date. OS developers are always issuing security patches that fix and plug security leaks. These patches will help to keep your system secure. Similarly, keep your anti-virus software up to date. Viruses and malware are created all the time.

*Secure your network.

Many of the computers connect to users files, printers, or the Internet via a Wi-Fi connection. Make sure it requires a password to access it and that the password is strong. Never broadcast an open Wi-Fi connection. Use WPA or WPA2 encryption. ‘

*Think before you click.

Avoid websites that provide pirated material. Do not open an email attachment from somebody or a company that you do not know. Do not click on a link in an unsolicited email.

*Keep your personal information safe.

This is likely the most difficult thing to do on the internet. Many hackers will access your files not by brute force, but through social engineering. They will get enough of your information to gain access to your online accounts.

*Don’t use open Wi-Fi.

When you are at a public place, especially the airport, avoid free or open Wi-Fi platforms that are not pass-worded. It’s very easy to catch you there.

*Back up your files.

The best thing you can do is back up your files. Ideally you will have your files in at least three places: the place where you work on them, on a separate storage device, and off-site.

*Use multiple strong passwords.

Never use the same password, especially on your bank account. Typically, we use the same email address or username for all of our accounts. Those are easy to see and steal.