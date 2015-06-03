Mulade blames N-Delta violence, tension on lack of quality representation

Mulade

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI—A Delta State House of Assembly hopeful for Warri South-West constituency in the 2019 general election on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Sheriff Mulade, has blamed the violence and tension in the Niger Delta on lack of quality representation and poor leadership development.

Mulade made the declaration during a briefing to formally declare his political ambition.

He pointed out that the absence of leadership development and poverty had militated against peace, security and development in the region.

He said as an aspirant from Warri South-West which had been affected by the scourge, if given the PDP ticket, he would tackle the scourge of poverty through youth empowerment and meet other economic challenges in the area head on.

Mulade unveiled his five-point agenda to include peaceful coexistence among the ethnic groups, assuring that he would pursue a programme devoid of ethnic bias. He added that the goal of his programme would be to serve the Ijaw and Itsekiri nationalities in the council area.