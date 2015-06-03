Latest News

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

Mohamed Mansour

Alami Lazraq

Jim Ovia

Naguib Sawiris

Cyril Ramaphosa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Nigeria

Senate asks Army, Police to dismantle roadblocks on S’East roads

by 06/07/2018 00:09:00 0 comments 1 Views
Army 

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—DISTURBED by the increased number of road blocks along major federal highways in the South – Eastern roads  manned by a combined force of the Police and the Army, the Senate yesterday asked the Federal Government to   dismantle them.

According to the Senate, dismantling the road blocks would help facilitate the free movement of goods, people and services throughout the region and the whole federation.

The Senate therefore  mandated its committees on the Police and the Army to take a tour of the South-Eastern highways to investigate the matter and report back to the upper chamber.

Need to balance national security

The Senate also urged the Police and the Army to always seek to balance the imperatives of national security and the economic interests of citizens in the monitoring of their    environments, especially where  there are no evident security breaches.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a Point of Order by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, PDP, Abia North and entitled: “The growing proliferation of joint Police and Army manned road- blocks    along the South- Eastern Express Roads which portend serious implications on the hardship of road transportation and the economy of the region.”

Senator Ohuabunwa who came under a matter of urgent public concern said the Senate  is “ conscious that in the democratic governance of our nation, and for the purpose of promoting national integration, it is the duty of the nation and the states to provide adequate and unhindered facilities, including express roads for  and encouragement of free mobility of people, goods and services throughout the federation, while at the same time providing for the security and well-being of citizens.

 Roadblocks in S’East becoming intimidating

“Observed that while there have been serious breaches of the security of lives and property of  citizens arising from the war against terrorism in the North Eastern part of our nation, and this necessitating the hindered mobility of people, goods and services on the roads leading to these areas, the same case cannot be made for the heavy blocking of most South-Eastern roads by combined Police and Army security where a state of war does not exist.

“Concerned that the number of  road blocks along the major federal expressways in the South-East which are manned by a combined force of the Police and the Army have suddenly increased and became intimidating, with the most affected roads being the Enugu Port- Harcourt Express Way, the Enugu-Onitsha Road and the Enugu-Aba Express Road, all of which have more than 50 road blocks heavily manned by the Police and Army, and proliferated at close and intermittent junctures.

Waste of FG resources

“Persuaded that these high proliferation of road blocks and heightened police and army presence in an otherwise peaceful environment is not only costly, unnecessary and failing to balance the matters of national security and citizens’ well-being, but  is also extensively obstructive to the free movement of goods and people. It is increasing the citizens hardship on the roads and their travel time while proliferating extortion and corruption on the roads  and all these are generally affecting the economy of citizens, the South-East region and the nation very negatively! “

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon

P-Square

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin

