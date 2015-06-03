London Mayor approves Trump baby balloon protest

London mayor Sadiq Khan has given the green light for a giant Trump Baby balloon to be flown close to the UK Parliament during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to London on Friday, July 13, it was reported Friday.

The six-metre-high orange balloon, in the form of Trump wearing a nappy, will fly above Westminster for about two hours on the morning of , to coincide with a ‘Stop Trump’ demonstration in central London which about 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Activists had raised over 17,000 pounds (22,490 U.S. dollars) to fund this crowdfunding campaign and thousands of people signed a petition calling on London local authority to grant permission.

A spokesperson for Khan said: “The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.

“His city operations team have met with the organisers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

The organisers of the balloon campaign will also need to receive necessary approvals from the Metropolitan Police and National Air Traffic Service in order for it to fly.

The U.S. president will begin his three-day working trip to Britain next Thursday.

Mass protests have been planned to greet the president at other venues during his stay, reported The Times.