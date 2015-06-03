Buhari needs closer ties with youths – NYCN presidential hopeful

A Chieftain of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, (NYCN), Mr Innocent Nduanya, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to interact more with the youths as 2019 elections approach.

Comrade Innocent Nduanya, NYCN Presidential aspirant

According to him, regular interaction will make the youths to fully understand the achievements of the present administration.

Nduanya, a former Deputy President of the council, who is contesting as its president, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

NYCN national election is billed for July 19th.

“There is need for closer relationship between the President and the youth of this nation. He needs to get in touch with the youth and always have interactive sessions with them.

“This will help create better understanding from the misinformation the youths are exposed to especially via the social media platforms,’’ he said.