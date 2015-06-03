4 detained IPoB members return home

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU – THE four top members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, POB, charged together with their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and detained at Kuje prison, Abuja since 2015 have left Prison and returned their various homes in the South East.

IPOB members on solidarity march

They are Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Bright Chimezie, David Nwawusi, and Benjamin Madubugwu, who were charged with offenses relating to “preparations to secede from Nigeria” and detained without bond since 2015.

They were granted administrative bails last week but could not regain freedom due to the stringent conditions which was finally meet on Thursday, which made them leave the prison gates around 6pm, Thursday evening in company of Mr. Aloy Ejimakor who led a team of IPOB lawyers to the prison facility to ensure that the release order was carried through.

The other lawyers on the team were Mr. P. A Ejiofor, Max Opara, Prince Mandela and Chukwudi Igwe.

The release was sequel to the lawyers meeting all the bail terms, particularly the cash bond of Five Million Naira each, making it a total of Twenty Million for all the four accused persons.

The cash bond was paid Thursday by bank draft to the Registrar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

It was upon meeting this final but difficult term that the release order was finally signed by Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako.

Vanguard gathered that posting the initial cash bond of Forty Million Naira (Ten Million each) was almost impossible, which prompted the lawyers to successfully apply for the reduction of the amount to Twenty Million Naira.

The lead counsel, Ejiofor said the next hearing date for their trial was set for 14th November 2018, adding that he expects the Judge will first deal with the pending objections to her jurisdiction before taking any further step in the trial.

The four defendants left Abuja Thursday night to their various homes in South east.