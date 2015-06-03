Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

Mike Adenuga

Naguib Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Paul Harris

Christoffel Wiese

Chris Okotie

Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Nigeria

Escape narrows for cave-trapped Thai boys as diver dies

by 06/07/2018 06:29:00

A former military diver helping to rescue 11 Thai boys, members of a football team and their coach trapped inside a flooded cave drowned Friday as officials warned the window of opportunity to free the youngsters is “limited”.

Some of the Thai boys trapped inside the cave
Some of the Thai boys trapped inside the cave

The diver’s death raises serious doubts over the safety of attempting to bring the 12 boys and their football coach out through cramped passageways deep inside the waterlogged Tham Luang cave.

But Thailand’s Navy SEAL commander indicated that rescuers may have little choice but to attempt the tricky extraction of the group in comments on Friday, in the first official admission that they cannot wait out the monsoon underground.

“At first, we thought the children could stay for a long time… but now things have changed, we have a limited time,” Apakorn Yookongkaew told reporters.

A sombre mood has clouded the elation from earlier in the week, when the boys were found dishevelled and hungry but alive on a ledge kilometres inside the cave.

The diver, identified as Saman Kunont, passed out and died while returning from the chamber where the boys are trapped.

He was part of a team trying to establish an oxygen line to the chamber where the children are awaiting rescue.

Many of the boys — aged between 11 to 16 — are unable to swim and none has diving experience.

Chiang Rai deputy governor Passakorn Boonyaluck delivered the “sad news” of the diver’s death to reporters massed at the entrance to the cave complex.

“On his way back he lost consciousness,” Navy Seal commander Apakorn said, adding he died despite the desperate efforts of his to help bring him out.

“We lost one man, but we still have faith to carry out our work.”

Asked how the boys could make it out safely if an experienced diver could not, Apakorn said they would take more precautions with the children.

Even for expert divers the journey is an exhausting 11-hour round trip.

“It’s very risky (diving out). Think about it, a Navy Seal just passed away last night, so how about a 12-year-old kid,” said Rafael Aroush, an Israeli volunteer helping the rescue bid.

Officials vowed to investigate the death, and have sent his body to a local hospital for an autopsy.

The accident marks the first major setback for the gargantuan effort, which started almost two weeks ago after the “Wild Boars” team went into the cave in northern Thailand following football practice.

Their ordeal has gripped Thailand, with the nation holding its breath for their safe escape.

Messages of support and prayers for the boys have flooded social media.

But the unprecedented rescue mission has been dogged by the threat of rains.

On Friday morning forecast downpours held off, giving a glimmer of respite to the rescue workers who are pumping out the water, whilst plotting the complicated extraction plan.

The team have been receiving basic training in breathing and managing diving equipment in case the order to evacuate is given.

But authorities are reluctant to allow them to dive out of the cave, given the extreme risks.

Other options under consideration are waiting out the monsoon — which could take months — or climbing out through a crack in the rock face, if one can be found.

