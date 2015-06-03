Hooligans kill, bury 12-month pregnant woman in soak away pit, sell baby

…Delta CP confirms arrest of prime suspect, girlfriend and Orphanage proprietor

By Emma Amaize

POLICE in Delta State have apprehended a 29-year-old suspect, Chukwuma, who heartlessly hacked a 12-month pregnant woman to death in collusion with another fleeing accomplice buried her remains in a soak away pit at Asaba and sold the baby for N350, 000 to the proprietor of an Orphanage Home in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspect sold the innocent baby through his girlfriend, Blessing, 25, resident in Enugu state to the Orphanage proprietor, Dr. Samuel on Uwagboe Street, Benin City, both of whom are already in police custody.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to Saturday Vanguard, said: “One Chukwuma Ehiwoguru, 29 years was arrested in connection with a case of conspiracy/threatening violence.”

“Upon interrogation of the suspect, he confessed to have killed a woman unknown having a 12-month-old baby in connivance with one Saturday, surname unknown, who is now at large.

“He further stated in his confessional statement that the woman’s 12-monht old baby was sold to Dr. Dibia in Benin City, Edo state, who is said to run an orphanage for the sum of N350, 000 by his girlfriend, one Blessing, 25 years of Obolo-Afor, Enugu state.

“The woman was said to have been buried in a soak away at No 3 Dickson Okwosa street, Asaba,” he added.