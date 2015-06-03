FBNQuest expands financial resource centre in LBS

Lagos – In line with its commitment to support reputable educational establishments with strong business and finance faculties, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the merchant banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc has delivered a ‘Bloomberg Room’ at the Lagos Business School – Pan Atlantic University (LBS).



The Bloomberg Room is a financial resource center where students can get quick access to research tools, financial market data, analysis of banks, and other economic data to facilitate effective learning at tertiary level. The initiative commenced in 2014 with two terminals in the LBS library, and due to demand was expanded to 12 terminals. This was also driven by the identified need to equip more students and the library community with tools for knowledge in finance and research.

The delivery of the initiative aligns with the group’s Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) focus areas of knowledge & skills development and sustainable finance/investment. Speaking at the media event, Kayode Akinkugbe, MD/CEO, FBNQuest Merchant Bank said, “We are conscious of the role technology plays in providing people with access to information. We believe it is important to equip students with the right financial tools and research, and we want to contribute meaningfully to that”.

“We started the initiative five years ago, and this expansion is something we were keen to deliver because we know that the impact at this stage of learning can be profound. Through the resource center we also provide access to our thought-leading FBNQuest Capital Research, which we believe will serve as an additional resource for the students.” he added.

Recently the Executive council of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA) awarded the prestigious 2018 Lagos Business School Alumni President’s Award to FBNQuest. This was in recognition of its contributions to the school via the Bloomberg Room and other capacity building engagements, which have been of immense benefit to both current students and alumni.

Dr. Enase Okonedo, Dean, Lagos Business School highlighted the importance of the resource centre to students’ “It fits perfectly with the school’s effort to provide global standard teaching and knowledge sourcing facilities. The students’ experience is significantly enriched, and the benefit of added qualifications is a bonus. We are glad to have this partnership with the organisation, and the Bloomberg terminals have been impactful for the beneficiaries and the school in general.”

According to the The Economist, Lagos Business School – Pan Atlantic University has been rated as one of the top 50 Business Schools worldwide, surging ahead of world class institutions such as the University of Florida, University of Wisconsin, and the University of Minnesota.

This global ranking is a testament to the rising quality of business education delivered by the school. The School also achieved accreditation from the AACSB, the world’s most prestigious business school accreditor, and its MBA is accredited by AMBA.

The Bloomberg Terminal is one of the financial sector’s most widely used resources for real-time financial data. It also offers access to certified online courses on markets and other financial concepts available via the terminal.