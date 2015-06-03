INYC faults Dalung’s directive to NFF

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Itsekiri National Youth Council, (INYC) has condemned the directive of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), instructing it to comply with the judgment of the Supreme Court delivered on April 27, 2018, recognising the NFF election of Chris Giwa.

It noted that Dalung ought to know what was stipulated in Article 2.2of the FIFA Electoral Code which stated that government interference of any kind in the electoral process or composition of the elective body of the association is not permitted.

INYC, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer Mr. Joseph Uwawah said: “We are satisfied with the response from the counsel to NFF, Festus Keyamo (SAN), who educated his colleague on the issue.

“The order of the court recognising the NFF election of Chris Giwa was not binding on FIFA.

“The counsel to NFF went further to stress that AmajuPinnick had never been a party to any case in court, adding that the order of the court was not binding on FIFA, of which the NFF is an affiliate of.

“We urged Dalung to respect the rules and regulations of the world football governing body so that Nigeria will not be imposed a worldwide ban”.