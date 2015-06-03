Ekiti: Oshiomhole accuses Fayose of retrieving PVCs from residents

..Says, Gov pledging students marks-for-votes

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Ahead of the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accused the state Governor, Ayo Fayose of ordering the retrieval of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs from people while also asking heads of the state-owned tertiary institutions in the state to award 20 marks to students who vote for the PDP in the elections. APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole addressing pressmen on Ekiti State Election while Deputy National South , Otunba Niyi Adebayo at the Party Secretariat in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

Oshiomhole spoke Friday at the national secretariat of the party shortly after a meeting of the National Working Committee NWC of the party.

“There is no better evidence than the fact that PDP is panicking. You must have heard the report that, in clear violation of the Electoral Act, the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Gov. Fayose has instructed the civil servants, principals of schools, headmasters of schools to retrieve PVCs from civil servants because he is afraid and I believe that the civil servants and the teachers in Ekiti state will not vote for him and their families will not vote for him and they will of course, as enlightened people, they are helping to educate other members of Ekiti community why Fayose is a disaster.

“You haven’t paid people for one year, in spite of the fact that the Federal Government had given Fayose bailout repeatedly and he chose to divert the money to other purposes.

“Like every ….(expletives), Fayose is afraid that the instruments he used in getting to power would be used against him. Why is he collecting PVCs from registered voters? Why is he querying people that refused to surrender their PVCs? Why is he harassing heads of tertiary institutions in the state asking them to give 20 marks to anyone who votes for the PDP?”, he queried.