FG to revive 19 fertilizer blending plants – Special Adviser

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Meghan emulates ever-colourful Queen - and Kate - in a bright yellow shift dress

0out of 5

Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

0out of 5

Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

0out of 5

Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

0out of 5

Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Nigeria

FG to revive 19 fertilizer blending plants – Special Adviser

by 06/07/2018 12:37:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Bashir Bello
KATSINA – The Federal Government is to revive no fewer than nineteen fertilizer blending plants across the country under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative.

Abba Yakubu Abdullah, Special Adviser on Agriculture to Governor of Katsina state disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the 2018 wet season fertilizer supply and distribution in Katsina.

Fertilizer

Abdullah who boasted that already nine of the plants were operational under the Presidential Fertilizer initiative, said the nineteen additional plants when completed would help reverse the country’s importation, meet it demands and also put it on the edge of exporting the product.

The Special Adviser further threatened that government would arrest defaulters and unscrupulous elements found rebagging the product in Dan Buhari bag and therefore sabotaging the initiative.

According to him, “when this government came, there was only one fertilizer plant in the north located in Kano. Two in the South that are blending fertilizer. But now, through this presidential initiative which the Federal government partners with the kingdom of Morocco which has the 95% of wholesale supply in the world. In fact, they are gaining much more money than what we get from oil.

And that’s why President Muhammadu Buhari partnered with the King and I was lucky that I was part of the delegation that went to Morocco to negotiate for it. They are supplying One million metric tonnes and I think this year, the supply will increase to three million metric tonnes. Through this initiative, nine fertilizer blending plants were reactivated and nineteen more are coming up now. By the time Dangote fertilizer takes off for refinery in Lagos, in fact what he is producing is much more what we require in the country. So Nigeria will become net exporter of fertilizer by the time this project takes off.

“So that’s from the presidential fertilizer initiative. There are some other private sector that are coming to invest. Even in katsina, we have two proposals now that we are discussing with the companies – from UK and, all trying to establish a fertilizer production plants.

“And ones we are able to get that, I can assure you in the next one or two years, Nigeria will become net exporter of fertilizer instead of importing it,” he said.

Abdullah who said it has distributed about 25,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer to farmers in Katsina State at a uniform price of N5,000, said the distribution was allocated to the wards and polling units for onward distribution to the real farmers irrespective of their political parties.

“Measures were put in place to ensure the distribution of fertilizer is not politicized. It is allocated to the wards and polling units for onward distribution to the real farmers irrespective of political party.

“People were use to all those years whereby fertilizer is allocated to politicians and they do whatever they want to do with it. And there are still some people who don’t want to accept the change and thinks it’s business as usual. But under this state it not business as usual.

“And In one of the ward where the party chairman insisted that he wants to get some allocation. He has been suspended by the party Chairman insisted the state,” he said.

The Special Adviser continued when he said some farmers in the state have failed victims of adulterated fertilizer saying “We would arrest anybody using the Dan Buhari bag. That means that one has intention of defrauding the populace. Because some people are falling victims of that adulterated fertilizer bagged in our own Dan Buhari bag. And that is why they are complaining and saying the Dan Buhari is not good.

“So we want to avoid that. But if we catch you bagging it in Dan Buhari bag, you will be arrested. Last year and even this year, some were arrested. Because the Police commissioner has mobilized and taking care of that,” Abdullah however said.

END

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More